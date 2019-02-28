James Jordan could QUIT Dancing On Ice after 'ripping open hernia'
28 February 2019, 10:55 | Updated: 28 February 2019, 11:09
The former Strictly star underwent a double hernia operation in December 2017, but it seems gruelling DOI rehearsals have caught up with him.
James Jordan might be forced to QUIT Dancing On Ice after tearing open a hernia during training.
The ballroom dancer, 40, underwent a double inguinal hernia op in December 2017, posting photos of him reclining in a hospital bed as he recovered.
And now the painful condition - which sees the intestines pushing through the muscle walls by the groin - has come back to haunt him.
He told the Daily Star: “I’ve ripped open my hernia.
“I’ve also got lower back pain because of it. I'm falling to bits.
“Managing injuries is getting harder as you get older.”
He added to the paper that his co-stars were “terrified” when he was left doubled over in agony, and he is struggling to train.
One year ago today I had my double hernia operation. Here’s me just before surgery. Amazing what can happen in one year...... we were both devastated to have to cancel our Tour, but I’ve always said the old saying ‘one door closes but another will always open’ Now I’m preparing for @dancingonice and I’m so excited to show you all how hard I’ve been working.
Now bosses are terrified that James - one of the favourites to win this year’s series - will be forced to retire from the competition all together.
It’s not the first setback for the charismatic mover, last week it was revealed that he DROPPED partner Alexandra Schauman on her head as they practised a tricky lift.