Who is Dancing On Ice's Lukasz Rozycki? Age, career and marriage to Alexandra Schauman revealed

Lukasz Rozycki has returned to skate for Dancing On Ice's 13th series. Picture: Instagram/Lukasz Rozycki

By Alice Dear

Lukasz Rozycki will be taking to the ice for Dancing On Ice 2021 with Myleene Klass.

Lukasz Rozycki is back on Dancing On Ice for the 13th series, and this time is partners with Myleene Klass.

This weekend, the pair will skate for the first time for judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill.

But who is the professional skater, how old is he and who is he married too?

Who is Lukasz Rozycki and how old is he?

Lukasz Rozycki is a professional ice skater from Poland.

Lukasz is 41-years-old.

Lukasz Rozycki is skating with celebrity Myleene Klass this year. Picture: Instagram/Lukasz Rozycki

When was Lukasz Rozycki on Dancing On Ice?

Lukasz first appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2011, when he skated with Elen Rivas.

In 2012 he skated with Laila Morse and in 2019 with Didi Conn.

Last year, Lukasz was teamed with Trisha Goddard, who was voted off the show in the second week of the series.

Lukasz Rozycki is married to fellow ice skater Alexandra. Picture: Instagram/Lukasz Rozycki

Who is Lukasz Rozycki married to?

Lukasz Rozycki is married to fellow Dancing On Ice skater Alexandra Schauman.

The pair have been together for over 20 years.

Alexandra Schauman won last year's Dancing On Ice with celebrity partner Joe Swash.

