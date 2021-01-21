Who is Dancing On Ice's Lukasz Rozycki? Age, career and marriage to Alexandra Schauman revealed

21 January 2021, 16:09

Lukasz Rozycki has returned to skate for Dancing On Ice's 13th series
Lukasz Rozycki has returned to skate for Dancing On Ice's 13th series. Picture: Instagram/Lukasz Rozycki
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lukasz Rozycki will be taking to the ice for Dancing On Ice 2021 with Myleene Klass.

Lukasz Rozycki is back on Dancing On Ice for the 13th series, and this time is partners with Myleene Klass.

This weekend, the pair will skate for the first time for judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill.

But who is the professional skater, how old is he and who is he married too?

READ MORE: Who is Dancing On Ice professional Angela Louise Egan? Age, career and relationship revealed

Who is Lukasz Rozycki and how old is he?

Lukasz Rozycki is a professional ice skater from Poland.

Lukasz is 41-years-old.

Lukasz Rozycki is skating with celebrity Myleene Klass this year
Lukasz Rozycki is skating with celebrity Myleene Klass this year. Picture: Instagram/Lukasz Rozycki

When was Lukasz Rozycki on Dancing On Ice?

Lukasz first appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2011, when he skated with Elen Rivas.

In 2012 he skated with Laila Morse and in 2019 with Didi Conn.

Last year, Lukasz was teamed with Trisha Goddard, who was voted off the show in the second week of the series.

Lukasz Rozycki is married to fellow ice skater Alexandra
Lukasz Rozycki is married to fellow ice skater Alexandra. Picture: Instagram/Lukasz Rozycki

Who is Lukasz Rozycki married to?

Lukasz Rozycki is married to fellow Dancing On Ice skater Alexandra Schauman.

The pair have been together for over 20 years.

Alexandra Schauman won last year's Dancing On Ice with celebrity partner Joe Swash.

READ NOW: Who is favourite to win Dancing On Ice 2021? Latest odds revealed

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Angela Louise Egan is joining the cast of Dancing On Ice this year

Who is Dancing On Ice professional Angela Louise Egan? Age, career and relationship revealed
Finding Alice viewers are convinced Harry was killed

Who killed Harry in Finding Alice?

Mark Hanretty is skating with Billie Shepherd this year on Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice professional Mark Hanretty? Age, wife and career revealed
MAFS' Tamara Joy dated Love Island UK star Ashley Ienco

Married at First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy dated a UK Love Island star
Mark pictured in 2017

Mark Labbett weight loss: how The Chase star achieved his dramatic transformation

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Burns Night is celebrated with whisky, poetry and a plate of haggis, neeps and tatties

Burns Night 2021: Ideas to celebrate Scottish style with haggis, whiskies, and cocktails

Food & Health

Psoriasis can be more uncomfortable in the winter

Experts reveal 5 tips to help psoriasis in the cold weather

Lifestyle

You can make vegan 'fish' and chips using tofu

Vegan recipes for classic British dishes: 'Fish' and Chips, Full English, and scrambled 'egg' tofu

Lifestyle

The boss told his employee he would not let her drop working hours

Boss praised for response to mum's request to decrease working hours due to parenting struggles

Lifestyle

Anne Hegerty is one of the Chasers on ITV's The Chase

Anne Hegerty net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Celebrities