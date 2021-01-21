Who is Dancing On Ice professional Angela Louise Egan? Age, career and relationship revealed

Angela Louise Egan is joining the cast of Dancing On Ice this year. Picture: Instagram/Angela Louise Egan

By Alice Dear

Angela Louise Egan is paired with Sonny Jay for Dancing On Ice 2021.

Angela Louise Egan has joined the line-up of professional skaters for Dancing On Ice 2021.

She is partnered with celebrity Sonny Jay, and the pair will skate together for the first time this weekend.

But what do we know about Angela Louise Egan, how old is she and is she married?

Angela Louise Egan is skating with Sonny Jay. Picture: Instagram/Sonny Jay

Who is Angela Louise Egan and how old is she?

Angela Louise Egan is a 34-year-old professional ice skater from Scotland.

The skater was performing in Disney on Ice before the pandemic struck.

Who is Angela Louise Egan's boyfriend?

Angela Louise Egan is in a relationship with co-skater Cody Rowekamp.

While there are not a lot of details regarding the couple's relationship, it appeared the pair have been together for around three years.

In January 2019, Angela celebrated one year with Cody on her Instagram, writing: "One(ish) years with this goofball! 3 continents, 15 countries and a s%*t tonne of chicken wings! I guess you’re a’ight."

