Who is Dancing On Ice's Rachel Stevens? Age, husband and net worth revealed

Rachel Stevens has joined the Dancing on Ice line up. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

How old is Rachel Stevens and did she win Strictly? Here's what we know about the S Club 7 star...

Dancing On Ice is set to be bigger and better than ever this year, with some amazing celebs joining the line up.

And one woman who is hoping to impress the judges this year is none other than S Club 7 legend Rachel Stevens.

Following the signing, she recently told Hello! magazine: "I'm so excited - I can't wait for it all to get started.

Rachel Stevens is starring on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

"It's such a great team of people and I love my partner Brendyn Hatfield, so it's all super-exciting but terrifying at the same time. Totally terrifying!"

But how old is Rachel Stevens and what is her net worth?

How old is Rachel Stevens?

Rachel Stevens was born 9 April 1978, making her 43-years-old.

Pop music fans will know her best as a member of the pop group S Club 7 - along with Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett - while she also released her first solo album in 2003.

She also competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2008 with her dance partner Vincent Simone and the couple came in second place, beaten by Tom Chambers.

Rachel Stevens is said to be worth around £2million. Picture: Alamy

When did S Club split?

S Club 7 split in 2003, after four years together as a band.

Paul left the band in 2002, citing ‘creative differences’, and the group name dropped the 7 from their name.

On 21 April 2003, during a live on stage performance, S Club announced that they were splitting.

In September of the same year, Rachel released her first solo album Funky Dory which reached number nine on the UK album chart.

Her single Sweet Dreams My LA Ex peaked at number two in the UK and received a silver certification from the BPI.

S Club 7 split in 2003. Picture: Alamy

Who is Rachel Stevens’ husband?

Rachel is married to her childhood friend Alex Bourne and the pair tied the knot in 2009 at Claridge's.

They grew up together in Southgate before reconnecting years later.

Opening up about how they met during an appearance on Lorraine, the star said: "We were boyfriend and girlfriend when we were 12.

“We were boyfriend and girlfriend on and off during our teens until I got into the band, and he went off and did his stuff.

"Then we bumped into each other randomly in our late twenties, and at that point, I'd sworn off men, but it was really lovely to see him.

"But I was going off to LA at the time, so no, but then we reconnected.

“We obviously had all of that history and now, the rest is history.”

Rachel and Alex now share daughters Amelie, 11, and Minnie, seven.

What is Rachel Stevens’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rachel is thought to be worth around $3 million (£2.1million).

Rachel was also a mentor on the New Zealand version of The X-Factor back in 2013, helping Melanie Blatt with the groups category, as well as being a coach on The Voice of Ireland.

In May 2015, Rachel also joined all the members of S Club 7 on a reunion tour, and has also been on ICelebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Mastermind.