Rebekah Vardy vows to ‘clear her name’ in Coleen Rooney row as she joins Dancing On Ice

29 September 2020, 10:16 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 10:25

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about her court battle with Coleen Rooney on GMB.

Dancing on Ice has now unveiled Rebekah Vardy as the ninth celebrity taking part in the 2021 series.

The announcement was made on Good Morning Britain this morning, with 38-year-old Rebekah revealing she has some experience on the ice.

She told GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates at least when I was about 7 years old.

"We used to go skating a lot when he used to pick us up after my mum and dad split up. We used to go and stay with him for the weekend.

"He used to take us to the local ice rink, so it's a really fun family thing for us to have done together. I'm really excited, actually."

Read More: Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: confirmed celebrities for the ITV show

This comes as Rebekah continues to battle former friend Coleen Rooney in court.

The mum-of-five issued court proceedings against Coleen, 34, for defamation, after she accused Rebekah’s Instagram account of leaking false stories to the press.

When asked about the case live on GMB, Rebekah revealed she’ll do ‘whatever it takes to clear her name’.

Rebekah Vardy appeared on Good Morning Britain
Rebekah Vardy appeared on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

She said: "We tried to sort things out amicably but it didn't work. I understand people think it's ridiculous but what was I meant to do?

"I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name.

"I will do whatever it takes, and I hope it's going to be resolved soon."

When asked by Piers how ‘tough’ she has found the proceedings, she added: "I find it really tough but in comparison to what people have gone through with Covid and stuff, it's incomparable."

Coleen and Rebekah’s fall out went viral and was branded ‘WAGatha Christie’ after Wayne Rooney’s wife posted a string of false stories via her Instagram account with restricted access to see if they appeared in the media, which they did.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on

She then wrote on Instagram: “After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be for various reasons, I had a suspicion.”

Before ending the message: “It’s . . . Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Meanwhile, Rebekah has opened up about her excitement about joining the DOI line up.

When asked what her footballer husband Jamie Vardy thinks of her joining the show, she said: "He thinks it's such a brilliant idea.

"He's really looking forward to watching me, and he says he hopes I don’t fall over too much. So I hope I don't fall over too much!"

The star is joining the likes of Olympians Graham Bell, Colin Jackson CBE, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise van Outen, Faye Brookes and Jason Donovan on Dancing On Ice 2021.

Now Read: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield scolded by 81-year-old Iris' Egyptian lover, 36, for calling him 'toyboy'

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gino D'ACampo almost told a very X Rated story on This Morning

Philip Schofield shuts down Gino D'ACampo as he begins X-rated story about chocolate spread

This Morning

Les and Janice Battersby actors Vicky Entwistle and Bruce Jones reunted

Coronation Street's Les and Janice Battersby share emotional reunion after 10 years
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her printed skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Married at First Sight's Davina Rankin is now a mum

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Davina Rankin now?
Keeley Hawes is in the cast of ITVs Honour with Buket Komur and Moe Bar-El

Cast of Honour: Who is in the ITV drama with Keeley Hawes and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

These succulent Christmas trees are so cute

These succulent Christmas Trees are the new festive trend everyone loves

Christmas

There are a shortage of flu jabs in the UK

Flu vaccine shortage 2020: Is the flu jab running out in the UK?

News

The Green Home Energy Grant scheme was unveiled by Rishi Sunak

Applications for £5,000 home improvement voucher open tomorrow

News

It's World Heart Day - here's what it's about and how to donate

World Heart Day 2020: How you can help the fight against cardio vascular disease

Lifestyle

James Stewart and his dad, who had a heart attack aged 55

World Heart Day 2020: James Stewart relives terrifying moment his dad had a heart attack

Lifestyle

Women need to take steps to protect their heart - including changing their diet

World Heart Day 2020: More women die from heart disease than breast cancer in the UK

Lifestyle