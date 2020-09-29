Rebekah Vardy vows to ‘clear her name’ in Coleen Rooney row as she joins Dancing On Ice

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about her court battle with Coleen Rooney on GMB.

Dancing on Ice has now unveiled Rebekah Vardy as the ninth celebrity taking part in the 2021 series.

The announcement was made on Good Morning Britain this morning, with 38-year-old Rebekah revealing she has some experience on the ice.

She told GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates at least when I was about 7 years old.

"We used to go skating a lot when he used to pick us up after my mum and dad split up. We used to go and stay with him for the weekend.

"He used to take us to the local ice rink, so it's a really fun family thing for us to have done together. I'm really excited, actually."

This comes as Rebekah continues to battle former friend Coleen Rooney in court.

The mum-of-five issued court proceedings against Coleen, 34, for defamation, after she accused Rebekah’s Instagram account of leaking false stories to the press.

When asked about the case live on GMB, Rebekah revealed she’ll do ‘whatever it takes to clear her name’.

Rebekah Vardy appeared on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

She said: "We tried to sort things out amicably but it didn't work. I understand people think it's ridiculous but what was I meant to do?

"I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name.

"I will do whatever it takes, and I hope it's going to be resolved soon."

When asked by Piers how ‘tough’ she has found the proceedings, she added: "I find it really tough but in comparison to what people have gone through with Covid and stuff, it's incomparable."

Coleen and Rebekah’s fall out went viral and was branded ‘WAGatha Christie’ after Wayne Rooney’s wife posted a string of false stories via her Instagram account with restricted access to see if they appeared in the media, which they did.

She then wrote on Instagram: “After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be for various reasons, I had a suspicion.”

Before ending the message: “It’s . . . Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Meanwhile, Rebekah has opened up about her excitement about joining the DOI line up.

When asked what her footballer husband Jamie Vardy thinks of her joining the show, she said: "He thinks it's such a brilliant idea.

"He's really looking forward to watching me, and he says he hopes I don’t fall over too much. So I hope I don't fall over too much!"

The star is joining the likes of Olympians Graham Bell, Colin Jackson CBE, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise van Outen, Faye Brookes and Jason Donovan on Dancing On Ice 2021.

