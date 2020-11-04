Disney set to release 21 new films next year including Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise

By Naomi Bartram

Many of the Disney films were supposed to be released in 2020, but had to be pushed back due to coronavirus.

Disney fans rejoice, because a whopping new films are set to be released in 2021.

And among the exciting list of releases, there are Marvel sequels, live actions and animated feature films.

So, here’s a round up of the movies which will be coming to our screens next year.

The King's Man - February 12

The third King's Man stars Harris Dickinson and Ralph Fiennes and was originally set to hit cinemas in February this year.

The synopsis reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them."

Everybody's Talking About Jaime - February 26

Disney are bringing us an adaptation of the hit WestEnd musical Everybody's Talking About Jaime which follows 16-year-old Jamie New and his dreams of becoming a drag queen.

Antlers - February 19

Another film which was pushed back, Antlers was originally set for release in April 2020.

This horror film - which stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons - follows a teacher and her brother, who ‘become entwined with a young student’ with a dark secret.

Black Widow - May 7

The much anticipated Marvel film is finally reaching the big screen in 2021.

Scarlett Johansson is back, with her latest Avengers film being released exactly 11 years after her first appearance in Iron Man 2.

Cruella - May 28

Emma Stone is playing the iconic Disney villain Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians in a live-action spin off film.

Luca - June 18

Another offering from Pixar will focus around a boy named Luca who spends his summer on the Italian Riviera with his best friend.

But his friend just so happens to be a sea monster from another world, with the synopsis reading: "Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in 'Luca.'"

Jungle Cruise - July 30

Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Emily Blunt both star in new release Jungle Cruise, which is based on the popular Disney Parks' attraction.

The star studded cast also includes Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, Édgar Ramírez and Jesse Plemons.

Jungle Cruise is coming to cinemas in July 2021. Picture: Disney

Deep Water - August 13

The thriller film follows the story of a couple who have fallen out of love and start playing mind games with each other.

It is is based on the Patricia Highsmith book and will star the likes of Ben Affleck, Tracy Letts and Ana de Armas.

Other Disney films released in 2021:

Raya and the Last Dragon - March 12

Bob's Burgers - April 9

Ron's Gone Wrong - April 23

Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings - July 9

The Beatles: Get Back - August 27

The Last Duel - October 15

Eternals - November 5

West Side Story - December 10

The French Dispatch - Unknown

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Unknown

There are also two untitled 20th Century Fox movies which are being developed for September 2021 and December 2021.

