Is Don't Tell The Bride fake or scripted?

Don't Tell The Bride has given us some seriously shocking moments over the years. Picture: E4

By Alice Dear

Don't Tell The Bride is often so chaotic viewers can't help but ask how real the show really is.

Don't Tell The Bride has given us some seriously shocking moments over the years, from weddings going wrong to bride's almost cancelling their big days.

The show offers a couple £14,000 to plan their wedding day in three weeks, but the catch is the groom has to plan the entire thing – right down to the wedding dress.

With some grooms clueless as to what their fiancée wants, the show makes for some truly epic fails, which leads many people to question how real it really is.

The show's weddings don't always go as planned. Picture: E4

Is Don't Tell The Bride fake?

Back in 2017, The Sun revealed that the weddings that take place on the show are not legally binding.

Instead, they claimed couples are told to later plan a legal ceremony after the show has been filmed.

One of the grooms who took part on the show told The Sun: “It was written into our contract that our ceremony would not be legally binding and so we should go to a register office later.

“That is what we did. But we had no follow up from anyone from the show after the filming, so we could easily have avoided it and had the party for free."

He added: “It makes a bit of a mockery of the process that the bride and groom go through this huge ordeal for a ceremony which isn’t even legal.”

A spokesperson for the show said at the time: "All contributors sign notice to marry for their legal ceremony in the presence of a production team member but before filming starts.

“An update or photos from this legal ceremony is shown at the end of each episode.”

The weddings on Don't Tell The Bride are not legally binding. Picture: E4

Is Don't Tell The Bride scripted?

While there is nothing to suggest the show is scripted, there has been grooms who have received backlash from the bridal party after not spending enough money on the hen do, even though the £14,000 is reportedly not to be spent on the pre-wedding celebrations.

According to Closer, past grooms have revealed that producers told them the hen dos cannot be paid for with the wedding budget.

However, there have been some episodes where grooms have been made to look like they spent more money on their celebrations than the bride's last night of freedom.

