EastEnders confirms date of Cindy Beale's shock return to Walford

17 August 2023, 13:22

Eastenders bosses have confirmed the date of Cindy Beale's return.
Eastenders bosses have confirmed the date of Cindy Beale's return. Picture: BBC

Soap icon Cindy Beale, played by actress Michelle Collins, is heading back to Albert Square in a matter of days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

EastEnders has confirmed the date of Cindy Beale's highly-anticipated return to Walford, 25 years after the iconic character left the show.

BBC bosses have finally shared details of her shock homecoming, revealing the soap legend, played by Michelle Collins, will step foot in Albert Square on Monday 28th August.

Script writers stunned viewers earlier this year when Cindy was seen sipping wine on a sun lounger in a foreign country – despite the fact she was 'killed off' decades before.

Since those jaw-dropping scenes, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for the moment she makes her dramatic entrance into the Queen Vic.

Cindy Beale is returning to Eastenders on Monday 28th August.
Cindy Beale is returning to Eastenders on Monday 28th August. Picture: BBC

"After 25 years away, Cindy arrives back in the square, the Knights excitedly prepare for Anna’s surprise 21st birthday in the Vic, and there are fireworks as Kathy comes face to face with a ghost from her past," the description for August Bank Holiday episode reads.

Twitter exploded with excitement following the news that Cindy was back in the mix.

One thrilled soap fan wrote: "It's going to be a real humdinger of a show!"

"Couldn't love this more if I tried," tweeted another.

"We're in for a treat, Cindy's back!," said a third.

While a fourth wrote: "So exciting, can't wait!"

Cindy has been living abroad with Ian and Peter Beale.
Cindy has been living abroad with Ian and Peter Beale. Picture: BBC

Michelle's return to Eastenders has been on the cards for a while, but the actress, 61, explained it needed to happen at the right moment.

Speaking of her role reprisal, she told The Sun: "It's nerve wracking, but it's also very exciting.

"I think things are about timing, really life is about timing. And I think if it happened five years ago, I probably would have said no.

She added: "For over 25 years I've constantly been asked, 'are you going back' and now finally I can say I am!

"It's an honour to be asked to reprise the role of Cindy Beale, a character that has really never left me, and just like the old days, where Cindy goes, drama usually follows."

Cindy has been living as Rose Knight under witness protection.
Cindy has been living as Rose Knight under witness protection. Picture: BBC

Following the arrival of the Knight family in Albert Square, this summer seemed like the perfect time to bring Cindy Beale back into the drama.

After it was revealed that George had a long-lost wife called Rose Knight, whom he shares children Anna and Gina with, fans speculated over who this mysterious character could be.

In June, the soap confirmed it was in fact Cindy Beale going under a fake name after living in witness protection for all this time.

Now her stint as Rose has ended, she can finally return to her former identity – and her former home in the East End.

The iconic soap character is played by actress Michelle Collins.
The iconic soap character is played by actress Michelle Collins. Picture: Alamy

Eastenders writer Chris Clenshaw, who worked on the dramatic plot behind the scenes, said: "We started to look at the story and obviously, make sure it was credible in terms of, she's dead, how could that work? But... we didn't see a body.

"We made sure that it worked with our research and our advisors and they came back and said, 'Yeah, this is in fact, what could and would happen' and that's when I was like, OK, I think we've got a shot of being able to do this."

Read more:

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Yolande Trueman made a surprise appearance in EastEnders this week

Who plays Yolande Trueman in EastEnders and what happened to her?

Amanda Drew appears in two episodes of the new hit BBC series, Wolf

Wolf BBC series: Who is Superintendent Driscoll and what else has actress Amanda Drew been in?
EastEnders' Freddie Slater to reunite with mum Little Mo as his father's identity is revealed

EastEnders' Freddie Slater to reunite with mum Little Mo as his father's identity is revealed
Cindy Beale has returned to EastEnders

Who was Cindy Beale in EastEnders and what happened to her?

James Bye has revealed he has welcomed his fourth baby

EastEnders' Martin Fowler star James Bye welcomes fourth baby

Trending on Heart

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles

A Reddit user told the story of her being banned from attending her father's wedding

Dad bans 17-year-old daughter from 'no children' wedding

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad

Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad

Showbiz

Claire Sweeney has joined the cast of Coronation Street

Is Claire Sweeney in Coronation Street? Her new role explained

Celebrities

Christine McGuinness responded to a curious follower on Instagram.

Christine McGuinness 'not allowed' to share photos of kids since Paddy McGuinness split

Celebrities

Michael Parkinson wife and children: Inside his family life

Michael Parkinson wife and children: Inside his family life

Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following 'brief illness'

Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following 'brief illness'

Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch reveals secret nine-year-relationship with co-star

Tony Audenshaw has been on our screens for decades

Tony Audenshaw: Inside his real life away from Emmerdale

Celebrities

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

The DIY queen flaunts her incredible kitted-out utility room on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon reveals huge utility room with in-built appliances and stunning decor

Celebrities

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

The new mum has clapped back at cruel trolls on Instagram.

Scarlett Moffatt snaps back at trolls who criticised her parenting choices

Celebrities