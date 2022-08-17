Inside EastEnders star Cliff Parisi's life with TV producer wife and children

17 August 2022, 08:38 | Updated: 17 August 2022, 11:05

Cliff Parisi is married to TV producer Tara
Cliff Parisi is married to TV producer Tara. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty Images

What happened to Minty in EastEnders and who played him? Everything you need to know about Cliff Parisi...

EastEnders fans will know Cliff Parisi as the hopeless in love character Minty.

Minty arrived in Walford back in 2002 as Phil Mitchell’s mate and was part of some big storylines.

But what do we know about Cliff away from his role in EastEnders? Find out everything…

Cliff Parisi starred in I'm A Celebrity 2019
Cliff Parisi starred in I'm A Celebrity 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Cliff Parisi’s wife?

Cliff Parisi is married to BBC producer Tara Wyer, who has worked on shows such as The Weakest Link and cooking series, Nigella.

The pair met while Cliff was working on EastEnders and they got together in April 2009 before getting married just a year later in May 2010.

Cliff shares a son named Arthur with Tara and also has three other children from previous relationships named Mandy, Dean and Jack.

While not much is known about his family, Cliff has previously opened up about his own upbringing.

Cliff Parisi and his wife Tara have been together for over a decade
Cliff Parisi and his wife Tara have been together for over a decade. Picture: Shutterstock

He previously told The Mirror: "When my mum came back from hospital with me, she wouldn’t give me or my sister up so the landlady threw us all out.

"My parents came from big families but they were all cramped in one room.

"No one physically had the space for my parents or they would have taken them in.”

Cliff and his sister were taken into care and he didn’t find out about his past until he was in his 50s.

When was Cliff Parisi on EastEnders?

The actor joined EastEnders in 2002 and one of his biggest storylines involved him marrying Heather Trott.

Cliff Parisi starred in Call the Midwife
Cliff Parisi starred in Call the Midwife. Picture: Alamy

This ended swiftly when he cheated on her with Sam Mitchell and Minty left The Square in 2010 to go and live with fellow mechanic Garry Hobbs.

At the time, it was announced that Cliff, along with five other actors, would be cut from EastEnders to make way for new characters.

A BBC spokesperson said at the time: “It’s sad to see characters leave the Square but obviously when a new executive producer like Bryan Kirkwood comes on board they’re always keen to refresh the show and make some changes.

“It’s the way soaps work, characters run their course and new characters come along.”

What else has Cliff Parisi been in?

After his EastEnders role, Cliff then went on to join the cast of Call the Midwife in 2012 as shop owner and handyman, Fred Buckle.

He has also starred in Hustle and Outnumbered.

When was Cliff Parisi on I'm A Celebrity?

Cliff joined I’m A Celebrity in 2019 alongside Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland.

He was voted off the jungle on December 2 and became the third celebrity to leave the camp.

