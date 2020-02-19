Exclusive

EastEnders Danny Dyer hopes ‘the only way is up’ for Mick and Linda Carter as he teases outcome of deadly boat crash

By Naomi Bartram

Danny Dyer has said he is rooting for Mick and Linda Carter ahead of EastEnders' 35th anniversary.

EastEnders fans are on the edge of their seats this week, as Albert Square’s residents find themselves caught up in a deadly boat crash.

But as some of the soap’s favourite characters are left fighting for their lives, one man at the centre of the drama is Mick Carter.

On Monday evening’s episode, the pub landlord was seen arguing with his estranged wife Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) after signing divorce papers.

The pair were then reunited when the boat crashed and Mick came to his wife’s rescue after she got her foot trapped below deck while looking for more alcohol.

And now actor Danny Dyer has teased that the couple could be brought closer together by the boat party tragedy, telling us ‘the only way up’.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, the actor said: “The only way has got to be up.

“It’s been a couple of months of heartbreak for them and it’s been difficult for Mick watching the decline of his wife.

“I think we’re trying to highlight the thing of living with an alcoholic, it doesn’t just affect the addict, it affects everybody around them and the damage it causes is pretty devastating.”

Back on screen, Mick has been struggling to deal with his wife’s alcoholism, with actor Danny praising his co-star Kellie Bright for her role.

Mick and Linda are facing marriage struggles in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

He told us: “I think Kellie’s been brilliant. I think her alcoholism came on pretty quickly but I think because she sold it so well, she’s such a brilliant actor, I think we’ve got the audience where we want it.”

This comes after show bosses confirmed that the 35th anniversary week leads to a shock death, with the Carter family in danger.

When asked about the tragedy, Danny said it took three days to film his underwater scenes.

“You’re in really good hands. You have all the divers and stuff, it was a little bit daunting, you have to have a divers medical and you have to do this little bit of training to see if can you pop your ears underwater.

"It’s exciting to film it. Basically they built a room and it was on this rig and they lowered it into the tank so that’s how the water was rushing in.

"As it was getting worse and worse it was up to our necks. Me and Kellie have been working together for seven years so we looked after each other. It’s very believable on screen and that’s the key."



EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.