EastEnders spoilers: Fans think Kat Slater caused deadly boat crash after spotting 'suspicious' behaviour

19 February 2020, 07:16 | Updated: 19 February 2020, 07:19

EastEnders viewers think Kat Slater had something to do with the boat crash
EastEnders viewers think Kat Slater had something to do with the boat crash. Picture: BBC

EastEnders viewers are convinced Kat Slater knows more than she's letting on...

There was another intense episode of EastEnders on Tuesday night, as the Beale family were put under the spotlight. 

But while Dennis’ life was left hanging in the balance after the deadly boat crash, fans of the show were distracted by show favourite Kat Slater. 

As the vessel was seen crashing in the Thames, Kat’s (Jessie Wallace) reaction has been questioned.

Looking 'shifty' as the captain announced everyone needed to evacuate, Kat then brushed off pleas to get into a life boat before rushing back inside.

This has left viewers convinced she knows more than she’s letting on, with one writing on Twitter: "Kat’s looking shifty 👀 wonder if she had anything to do with the cause of the boat sinking! #eastenders"

“What has Kat seen #Eastenders,” said another, while a third said: “Kat looked very shook up when she reappeared. She's seen something. #EastEnders.”

Read More: EastEnders' Danny Dyer teases Mick Carter will die hours after terrifying drowning scene

A fourth referenced her spin off drama with Alfie Moon, adding: “Is now a good time to remind ourselves Kat Slater nearly drowned in Redwater? #EastEnders #NeverForget.” 

EastEnders is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a week of special episodes which will end in a heartbreaking death during Friday's episode.

Read More: EastEnders viewers spot Linda Carter foot 'blunder' as Mick struggles to save her in dramatic boat crash

The identity of the unlucky character has been kept a secret, but Mick Carter actor Danny Dyer teased what’s to come during an interview on This Morning on Tuesday.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and and Ruth Langsford, the 42-year-old said: “You know I can’t declare who dies, but it’s going to be a real shock, I’m telling you.”

“We’ve took the soap thing to a new level, it’s basically every ep starts at the disaster, then we jump back and look at four different characters and explains why they’re there and what their storyline is.

“Our paths all cross - it’s very clever, we’re very proud of it.”

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

