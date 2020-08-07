Dean Gaffney slammed by EastEnders co-star Jamie Borthwick for partying in Ibiza

Dean Gaffney has been slammed by his co-star
EastEnders star Dean Gaffney has been criticised for partying in Ibiza during the coronavirus pandemic.

EastEnders' Dean Gaffney is currently enjoying a sun soaked trip to Ibiza with his friends.

But after sharing a glimpse of his holiday, the soap star has been criticised by his co-star Jamie Borthwick.

Last week, he was seen in a now-deleted photo standing closely to a group of people while posing inside a bar with no social distancing.

42-year-old Dean later uploaded a snap sitting by himself outside a restaurant, along with the caption: "Never alone ☀️."

Never alone ☀️

Clearly not impressed with his previous post, Jamie, who is known for playing Jay Brown in EastEnders, immediately called him out.

Responding to the ‘never alone’ caption, he commented: “Accept at party’s surrounded by girls when there’s 1k dying a day.”

Former EastEnders actor Michael Greco, who played Beppe Di Marco - also responded with a cry-laughing emoji, before adding: “Although it’s Except not Accept.”

Dean also responded: “Haha LOVE this Grecs love this! 😂 Touché Jamie x.”

While on holiday, Dean has been catching up with his celebrity friends, including Celebs Go Dating star Joshua Ritchie.

Sharing a photo of them shaking hands, Josh wrote: “What a week we have had @deangaffney1 to many more of them.”

Dean is one of many celebs who have recently jetted out to Spain.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were recently spotted enjoying a romantic break in Ibiza.

Anyone returning from Spain will have to go into quarantine for 14 days after arriving back in the UK.

The advice for travellers set to travel to Spain was updated on 26 July, advising against ‘all but essential travel’, including the Balearic and Canary Islands.

The Canary Islands are Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa.

The Balearic Islands comprise Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera.

