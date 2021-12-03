Does Keegan Butcher-Baker die in EastEnders?

3 December 2021, 09:41

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

What happened to Keegan in EastEnders and did he die?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

EastEnders fans were shocked on Thursday when Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) was brutally attacked by a far-right gang led by Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham).

Aaron was revealed as part of the violent gang last month, but he recently promised dad Harvey (Ross Boatman) that he was going to change his ways.

But it looks like he has no intention of doing so after he attacked Keegan (Zack Morris) and left him for dead.

Aaron Munroe's gang attacked Keegan
Aaron Munroe's gang attacked Keegan. Picture: BBC

So, is Keegan dead in EastEnders and what happened to him?

Does Keegan die in EastEnders?

It is not clear whether Keegan dies in EastEnders.

The drama started when Aaron went on a rampage, claiming ‘lefties’ and ‘snowflakes’ are ruining Christmas after the school’s nativity was cancelled.

Keegan overheard Aaron and clarified that missed school work was the reason for the cancellation as pupils missed out due to the pandemic.

Keegan was beaten up by Aaron's gang
Keegan was beaten up by Aaron's gang. Picture: BBC

Later on, Aaron and his friends piled into the Queen Vic and started insulting Isaac and Keegan, before pouring beer at their feet.

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) kicked them out and Keegan left soon after.

As he walked home, he was cornered by Aaron’s friends and Neil (Thomas Coombes) made racist comments.

Then a car pulled up alongside them and attacked Keegan with cricket bats as Aaron watched on.

Keegan was left to die in EastEnders
Keegan was left to die in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

The group of thugs then left Keegan on the floor as they made an escape.

After the brutal assault, one person wrote on Twitter: “#EastEnders I'm scared for Keegan & Isaac! This is sure to end badly!”

Someone else wrote: “That eastenders scene with the racist attack on Keegan is absolutely shocking.”

“Omg poor Keegan #EastEnders,” said another, while a fourth wrote: “#eastenders If Keegan is actually really poorly after that, I think I’ll have to have stress leave.”

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Jean Slater is played by Gillian Wright

How old is Jean Slater in EastEnders and who plays her?

Cliff Parisi starred as Minty in EastEnders

Who did Cliff Parisi play in EastEnders and what happened to his character?
Ian Beale hasn't been on EastEnders since last year

Has Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt left EastEnders for good?

Adam Woodyatt has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is Adam Woodyatt? I’m A Celebrity star’s age, EastEnders career and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Rocky collapsed on EastEnders last night

EastEnders viewers 'work out' what will happen to Rocky after shock heart attack

Trending on Heart

Heart Breakfast want you to join us for the UK's biggest Christmas light switch on

Watch Heart Breakfast's Big Christmas Lights Switch On

Girls' holidays are good for your health

Girls' holidays are good for your health and happiness, according to a psychologist

Lifestyle

Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance

Teasing your partner makes your relationship stronger, study finds

Lifestyle

The UK Disneyland is arriving next year

‘UK Disneyland’ theme park set to go ahead next year

Lifestyle

Vin Diesel’s daughter was maid of honour at the wedding of Paul Walker's daughter Meadow

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow chose Vin Diesel’s daughter to be her maid of honour

Celebrities

Two intruders got into the I'm A Celeb castle

I'm A Celebrity intruders removed from castle in shock security breach
Little Mix have announced they will be taking a break

Little Mix announce they're 'going on a break' to pursue solo projects

Celebrities

Residents parked in the area were left shocked by the penalty

Drivers fined £70 after council paint yellow lines under cars

Lifestyle

Your kids can get a personal message from Santa

Your kids can get a personal message from Santa this Christmas with Amazon Alexa trick

Christmas

Some baby names could end up on the naughty list

The baby names most likely to end up on the naughty list

Lifestyle

An aunt plays a vital role in a young girl's life

Aunts are just as important as mums when raising girls, expert claims

Lifestyle

The Queen has reportedly banned Monopoly

The Queen banned the royal family from playing Monopoly as it became ‘too vicious’

Royals

How often do your little ones stumble across their Christmas gifts?

Parents reveal the best places to hide Christmas presents from your kids

Christmas

Mark Cameron has starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale

Coronation Street fan recognise Curtis’ dad as former Emmerdale star
You can stay in the Home Alone house

Home Alone fans can now stay in the McCallisters' house

Lifestyle