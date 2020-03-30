Where is former Martin Fowler actor James Alexandrou now, 13 years after leaving EastEnders?

Where is James Alexandrou now? Picture: PA Images/Getty Images/BBC

Remember the old Martin Fowler in EastEnders? Find out what actor James Alexandrou is up to now...

EastEnders character Martin Fowler has been played by three different actors since he joined the soap in 1985.

While Martin was originally played by Jon Peyton-Price, James Alexandrou took up the role in 1995.

He went on to appear in 707 episodes of the soap, before he decided to leave in 2007 at the age of 21.

He said at the time: “I owe everything to the show and would love to come back one day - that's if EastEnders would have me."

Remember old Martin Fowler actor James Alexandrou? Picture: BBC

When Martin made his comeback to the show in 2014, James Bye took over the role - but where is James Alexandrou and what has he been doing since leaving EastEnders?

Where is Martin Fowler actor James Alexandrou now?

The 34-year-old has taken on several acting roles since leaving EastEnders, including minor parts in Casualty and Silent Witness.

He has also turned his hand to theatre and played Romeo in the Globe Theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet.

In April 2014, as part of the Shakespeare 450 celebrations, he played the Iago in Grassroots Shakespeare London's production of Othello at Leicester Square Theatre in London's West End. He also performed sonnets at the Guildhall with Damian Lewis.

Nowadays, he is also a student at the National Film and Television School and he cites himself as a filmmaker.

Posting on Instagram, the star often shares snippets of the short films he has been working on.

In 2017, he worked as the director for TV shorts Within Her Eyes and One More. He was also a scriptwriter for drama Myrtle and comedy The Show in 2015.

James has also previously produced music videos - including Anne Marie’s first ever music video ‘Karate’ in 2015, as well as Frightened Rabbit’s 2016 hit ‘I Wish I Was Sober’.

