Why is EastEnders not on tonight? BBC bosses reveal new scheduling details amid Coronavirus shut down

EastEnders is now on two days a week. Picture: BBC

Is EastEnders on tonight? Or has it been cancelled due to Coronavirus? Find out everything...

The BBC recently revealed that EastEnders has been forced to shut down production amid growing fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosses released a statement explaining they had no choice but to suspend filming in order to keep the cast and crew safe.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

So what does this mean for the EastEnders scheduling and will it be cancelled altogether? Here’s everything we know…

EastEnders set has been shut down. Picture: BBC

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

BBC bosses have released a statement saying filming will be ‘postponed until further notice’.

This means that episodes will now be shows just twice a week, instead of four times.

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return exciting the soap's fans

In a statement to us at Heart.co.uk, a BBC spokesperson said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

"We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.”

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Who is Danny actor Paul Usher and who did he play in Brookside?

In a Tweet from EastEnders official account, bosses confirmed: “Yes, that's right. Our eps will be on Mondays and Tuesdays, with immediate effect. The next episode will be on Mon 23rd, 8pm. #EastEnders.”

Yes, that's right. Our eps will be on Mondays and Tuesdays, with immediate effect. The next episode will be on Mon 23rd, 8pm. #EastEnders https://t.co/0XnJ6IGfMZ — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 18, 2020

Will EastEnders be cancelled?

With episodes filmed 6-8 weeks in advance, it could mean the popular soap is temporarily taken off air.

At the moment, it is currently unknown how long the shutdown will last and how much of an effect it will have on the soap’s scheduling.

Other soaps such as ITV's Emmerdale and Coronation Street are yet to announce any plans to cease filming.

Read More: Will Coronation Street and Emmerdale be cancelled due to Coronavirus? ITV soap futures revealed