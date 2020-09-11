EastEnders Gray Atkins spoilers: When and how does Chantelle die?

Chantelle is set to die in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

What will happen to Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders and when does Gray kill her? Here's what we know...

EastEnders bosses recently confirmed that the domestic abuse storyline between Chantelle Atkins and her husband Gray will have a devastating ending.

The BBC soap has just returned to our TV screens after a two month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And viewers now know that Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) has been isolating with Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith), but has had enough.

But when she decides to file for divorce, it ends in tragedy as Chantelle will be killed by her abusive partner in the coming weeks.

Chantelle tries to escape from Gray in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

How does Chantelle die in EastEnders?

According to official EastEnders spoilers, Chantelle is set to try and get away from Gray by pretending she is going on a family holiday with kids Mia and Mack.

Chantelle then goes to visit Kheerat and tells him she’s planning to escape to a women's refuge.

However, Gray starts to get suspicious of his wife and manages to convince Chantelle's parents that the kids should stay with him.

Chantelle is heartbroken and spends the holiday feeling helpless, so Mitch decides to head back to Walford to fetch them.

Chantelle is dragged back to Walford by Gray. Picture: BBC

When Mitch gets back, Gray has joined them and drags Chantelle back to Walford.

When back in Albert Square, Chantelle tells Gray she is planning to leave him for good, and this is as much information bosses have given.

When does Chantelle die in EastEnders?

EastEnders are yet to reveal exactly when Chantelle will die, but the scenes are set to air later this month.

The soap has worked with Refuge and Women’s Aid to highlight women who have suffered at the hands of abusive partners during lockdown,

Speaking about the tragic ending to Chantelle’s story, Toby Alexander-Smith - who plays Gray - said: “It’s certainly going to be a shock for the audience and I think that it is important that it concludes in such a tragic way.

"So we’re encouraging women to speak out before that does happen because sadly it is happening. And it’s happening more and more frequently."

He added: "And the importance of this storyline is to give the women courage to speak out and to know that people are listening and to know that there are services out there to help. As shocking as it is to watch hopefully it will give the survivors out there the courage to reach out and get help."

