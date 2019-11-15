EastEnders fans horrified as Mel Owen brutally killed minutes after surviving car explosion

15 November 2019, 10:03 | Updated: 15 November 2019, 10:06

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders fans were left in shock after Mel Owen came to a grisly end following an explosive car crash.

Things got very dramatic on EastEnders last night after Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite) was involved in a car crash during a pursuit over the father of Sharon Mitchell's baby.

The initial crash saw heavily pregnant Sharon (Letitia Dean) save Mel’s life as she dragged her from the burning car wreck.

Seconds later, the car exploded, with the two women just managing to escape.

Unfortunately, Lisa Fowler’s (Lucy Benjamin) warning that Mel could be suffering from mental health problems was founded as she heard voices form late son Hunter. 

Mel and Sharon survived a car explosion
Mel and Sharon survived a car explosion. Picture: BBC

As Sharon begged Mel to end it, she walked into the road towards the burning car before a lorry came out of nowhere and hit her.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity's campfires set to be banned for the first time in history

The tragic scene saw Mel's lifeless body in the road while paramedics covered her with a blanket.

Sharon was then left to break the news to Phil on the phone.

Mel was pronounced dead at the scene
Mel was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: BBC

And viewers at home were shocked by the storyline, as one wrote on Twitter: “Cannot believe #EastEnders and how they killed Mel off. Watched it at 7:30pm and I’m still thinking about it now. What an amazing actress. Absolutely gobsmacked @mouthwaite”.

Read More: TV presenter discovers she has life-threatening cyst after viewer spotted lump during show

“Didn't see that swerve coming , Mel getting run down by a lorry and killed #Eastenders,” said another. 

While a third added: “Still can’t get over the fact that Mel is dead. You’re performances was outstanding Eastenders won’t be the same without you you’re a total legend going to miss you so much #Eastenders.” 

Despite Mel’s tragic death, the drama is far from over as Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) revealed to Phil (Steve McFadden) that he wasn't the father of Sharon's baby following her affair with Keanu Taylor (Danny Waters).

But after Lisa also accused Sharon of killing Mel, she quickly denied everything. Will her lies finally be exposed?

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Stacey could be leaving the Square forever

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Fowler leaving for good as Martin learns shock news?
EastEnders will see a very dramatic Christmas

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon and Louise Mitchell 'will BOTH give birth over Christmas' as Keanu affair is finally revealed
These are the most shocking moments from soapland

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2019 - from deadly fires to wedding day shootouts
Danny Walters is expected to exit in dramatic fashion later this year.

Eastenders' Danny Walters quits soap as BBC bosses hint Keanu Taylor could be 'killed off'
Katie Jarvis has been supported by soap stars

Soap stars share their ‘normal jobs’ after it’s revealed EastEnders’ Katie Jarvis now works in B&M

Trending on Heart

Michael Sheen is unrecognisable as Chris Tarrant

Michael Sheen transforms into Chris Tarrant in first look of ITV Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating drama
The star opened up about the hilarious lie she told her kids

Actress Kristen Bell told her children their teeth would fall out if they revealed Frozen 2 spoilers

Celebrities

Joe Pasquale has revealed behind-the-scenes I'm A Celeb secrets

Joe Pasquale reveals why there's 'men hiding in the bushes' on I'm A Celebrity
Amy's had veneers done but how much did they set her back?

What plastic surgery has Love Island's Amy Hart had done? Veneers, fillers, boob job and more revealed
The new range is seriously stylish!

Aldi is launching a Friends range with PJs and duvet covers from only £4.99

Lifestyle

Stacey and Joe have released their Christmas photos

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share first ever family Christmas cards - and the photos are hilarious

Celebrities