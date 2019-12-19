EastEnders bring back Peter Beale as Dayle Hudson becomes the seventh actor to take on role

By Naomi Bartram

Peter Beale will return to EastEnders again with a brand new actor taking on the role.

We’ve seen plenty of actors come and go over the years on EastEnders.

But besides Ben Mitchell, there’s one character who’s had more dramatic returns than anyone else - and that’s Peter Beale.

The last time we saw him in 2015, Ian’s son was jetting off the New Zealand after his little brother Bobby accidentally killed his twin sister Lucy.

And now he’s coming back to Albert Square again, only this time he’ll be played by ‘Enders newcomer Dayle Hudson.

Executive producer Jon Sen announced the recasting on Wednesday (December 18), saying: "As soon as I met Dayle, I knew he'd be the one to bring Peter Beale back to Walford.”

Dale is the seventh actor to take on the role. Picture: BBC

"Peter's a young man with a big heart but a bruised soul and Dayle's a talented actor who captures his complexity perfectly. I welcome him to the company and can't wait to start working with him."

Read More: Shocked EastEnders fans realise Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry played another role in the soap

Actor Ben Hardy - who last played the role - quit Walford to move to Hollywood and has gone on to star in films such as X-Men: Apocalypse and Bohemian Rhapsody.

New star Dayle is set to make his debut in 2020, and has said he’s “really grateful” for his first TV gig.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Viewers convinced Phil Mitchell is planning to kill wife Sharon after brutal scenes

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work on such an institution of British television, alongside some incredible actors," he said.

"Peter has been away for some time so I can't wait to find out what he's been up to and I'm very excited to see what the future holds for him."

Before Dayle and Ben, there has been long list of former Peter’s.

The first person to take on the role dates all the way back to 1993, where Francis Brittin-Snell played baby Peter.

From 1997-1998 Alex Stevens played Peter, while young actor Joseph Shade had the role from 1998 to 2004.

Joseph Shade played Peter in 1998. Picture: BBC

He was also played by James Martin, who was on the soap for two years 2004-2006, while Thomas Law played the teen between 2006 and 2010.

He was involved in the infamous 2007 episode which saw Peter's life hang in the balance when Phil Mitchell plunged his car into a river during an explosive row with Ian Beale on a family camping trip.