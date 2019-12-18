Shocked EastEnders fans realise Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry played another role in the soap

18 December 2019, 14:36 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 14:40

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spotted Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry in an old episode of the soap.

Shirley Carter first rocked up on EastEnders back in 2006 ready to cause chaos on Albert Square.

But while she’s had some huge storylines over the past decade - including her infamously volatile relationship with Phil Mitchell - it turns out actress Linda Henry actually made her debut on the BBC soap years before.

In fact, in 1991, the star briefly played the role of prostitute Lorraine Salter who was involved in a storyline with Frank and Pat Butcher.

Fans noticed Linda after an old episode of EastEnders was aired on the Drama Channel.

Linda Henry was on EastEnders back in 1991
Linda Henry was on EastEnders back in 1991. Picture: BBC/Drama Channel

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Young Shirley Carter on eastenders!"

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Viewers convinced Phil Mitchell is planning to kill wife Sharon after brutal scenes

Another said: "Linda Henry making pre Shirley Carter appearance in an Eastenders episode from 1991 on the Drama Channel today."

While a third added: "Just realised Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) was in EastEnders before as a different character, have there been any other actors that have played more than one role in the show?"

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell vows revenge after discovering Sharon's baby secret in shock twist

Back in the 90s, Linda was cast as the mother of character Mandy Salter.

Mandy fell pregnant after a fling with Ricky Butcher, before returning to The Square in 2011 as a love interest of Ian Beale.

Shirley Carter has had some huge storyline over the past decade
Shirley Carter has had some huge storyline over the past decade. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, Lorraine first appeared when Pat Butcher met her in a bar where she was drowning her sorrows over her failed marriage to husband Frank.

After becoming close friends, Pat took in Lorraine's abandoned daughter, which led to the two of them falling out and Lorraine leaving Walford in 1992 .

When the character returned in March 2012, she was played by Victoria Alcock instead.

Unfortunately, the character was killed off shortly after, when she died of pancreatitis.

Meanwhile, almost 15 years after her first appearance and Linda was back in Walford, this time as Kevin Wicks’ ex Shirley Carter.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Phil Mitchell is set to take his revenge

EastEnders spoilers: Viewers convinced Phil Mitchell is planning to kill wife Sharon after brutal scenes
Phil finally discovers the truth about Sharon's baby

EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell vows revenge after discovering Sharon's baby secret in shock twist
Christmas on EastEnders is never smooth sailing

EastEnders' most shocking Christmas Day moments of all time - from Archie Mitchell's murder to Max's affair
EastEnders viewers ridicule shower sex scene as Whitney rocks perfect makeup following ‘intense’ romp

EastEnders viewers ridicule shower sex scene as Whitney rocks perfect makeup following ‘intense’ romp
The former EastEnders star made it to the final of the show

Jacqueline Jossa is crowned winner of I'm A CelebrityJacqueline Jossa is crowned winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2019

Trending on Heart

Roast potatoes are the best rated part of a Christmas dinner

Roast potatoes are officially the best part of your Christmas dinner

Christmas

Heinz have recalled their 7+ baby foods

Heinz and Tesco urgently recall baby food due to 'metal objects' found

Food & Health

Laura is the show narrator, Iain Stirling's girlfriend

Laura Whitmore in talks with ITV bosses to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island
Royal Mail have warned the public against falling for the scam

Royal Mail warns of text scam offering 'free iPhone 11'

Lifestyle

Laura Whitmore is thought to be replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island

Who is Laura Whitmore? TV presenter rumoured to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island
New overdraft rules are coming into place today (stock images)

Millions of users available bank balance just hit zero as overdraft laws change

Lifestyle