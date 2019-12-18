Shocked EastEnders fans realise Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry played another role in the soap

By Naomi Bartram

Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spotted Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry in an old episode of the soap.

Shirley Carter first rocked up on EastEnders back in 2006 ready to cause chaos on Albert Square.

But while she’s had some huge storylines over the past decade - including her infamously volatile relationship with Phil Mitchell - it turns out actress Linda Henry actually made her debut on the BBC soap years before.

In fact, in 1991, the star briefly played the role of prostitute Lorraine Salter who was involved in a storyline with Frank and Pat Butcher.

Fans noticed Linda after an old episode of EastEnders was aired on the Drama Channel.

Linda Henry was on EastEnders back in 1991. Picture: BBC/Drama Channel

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Young Shirley Carter on eastenders!"

Another said: "Linda Henry making pre Shirley Carter appearance in an Eastenders episode from 1991 on the Drama Channel today."

While a third added: "Just realised Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) was in EastEnders before as a different character, have there been any other actors that have played more than one role in the show?"

Back in the 90s, Linda was cast as the mother of character Mandy Salter.

Mandy fell pregnant after a fling with Ricky Butcher, before returning to The Square in 2011 as a love interest of Ian Beale.

Shirley Carter has had some huge storyline over the past decade. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, Lorraine first appeared when Pat Butcher met her in a bar where she was drowning her sorrows over her failed marriage to husband Frank.

After becoming close friends, Pat took in Lorraine's abandoned daughter, which led to the two of them falling out and Lorraine leaving Walford in 1992 .

When the character returned in March 2012, she was played by Victoria Alcock instead.

Unfortunately, the character was killed off shortly after, when she died of pancreatitis.

Meanwhile, almost 15 years after her first appearance and Linda was back in Walford, this time as Kevin Wicks’ ex Shirley Carter.