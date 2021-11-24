EastEnders viewers 'work out' what will happen to Rocky after shock heart attack

24 November 2021, 09:04

Rocky collapsed on EastEnders last night
Rocky collapsed on EastEnders last night. Picture: BBC
Is Rocky dead in EastEnders and what will happen to him?

Tom ‘Rocky’ Cotton finally decided to come clean about his true identity on EastEnders last night.

Viewers know that the conman - played by Brian Connelly - is actually Dotty’s Uncle Tom, but has been pretending to be Sonia’s dad Terry Cant to scam her out of cash.

But after deciding he couldn’t lie anymore, Rocky planned to tell Sonia the truth.

He said: “I never thought I’d find anything like this - not at my time of life.

Tom Cotton is in danger on EastEnders
Tom Cotton is in danger on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

“A home, friends and family - more than friends.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan when Sonia stopped him in his tracks to give him a watch for his 60th birthday with a ‘world’s best dad’ engraved.

Rocky then went back to the house to write letters for Sonia and Kathy, finally explaining the truth.

As he went to leave, he then collapsed of a heart attack over the kitchen table and sent the letter flying on the floor.

So, is Rocky dead and what will happen to him?

Tom ‘Rocky’ Cotton collapsed on the kitchen table in EastEnders
Tom ‘Rocky’ Cotton collapsed on the kitchen table in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Is Rocky dead in EastEnders?

Well, EastEnders viewers have been predicting that he will survive and finally reveal the truth.

One person wrote: “Really hope Rocky is ok & somehow Son & Kathy can forgive him.”

“I can’t believe they did Rocky dirty like that! Surely not?,” another said, continuing: “So after countless months of him and Dotty plotting and scheming only for him to keel over in the kitchen?”

Will EastEnders' Sonia find Rocky collapsed on the floor
Will EastEnders' Sonia find Rocky collapsed on the floor. Picture: BBC

Someone else said: “Rocky is gonna reveal everything. . It feels so good to see Dotty squirm #EastEnders.”

While a fourth added: “I hope Dotty gets exposed by Rocky. At least Rocky will do the right thing in telling the truth.

“His identity as a cotton will create backlash but he'll face that when he comes to it. Dotty was the one who started the scam in the first place.”

And a fifth said: “Please tell the truth Tom I want dotty to try and worm her way out #eastenders.”

Great British Bake Off