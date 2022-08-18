Inside EastEnders star Simone Lahbib's life with famous husband and actress daughter

Simone Lahbib played Katy Lewis in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy/BBC/Instagram

How old is Simone Lahbib and what is she doing now? Find out everything about the Shetland and EastEnders star...

EastEnders fans will remember Simone Lahbib starred as Katy Lewis last year.

Katy was Tina and Mick Carter’s care worker when they were in care and was part of an emotional abuse storyline.

But what happened to Katy and where is actress Simone now? Here’s what we know…

Simone Lahbib played Katy Lewis in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

What happened to Katy Lewis in EastEnders?

Katy arrived in Walford in November 2020 and was introduced as Frankie Lewis’ mum and Mick Carter’s former care worker.

In a shock storyline, it was then revealed she had sexually abused Mick when he was just 12-years-old, which resulted in the birth of Frankie.

It later transpired that Mick wasn’t the only child who Katy abused and she also fell pregnant with another one of the children from the home.

After finding this out, Mick decided to go to the police and Katy fled, before returning to beg Mick to withdraw his statement for Frankie’s state.

Simone Lahbib has starred in a long list of TV shows. Picture: Getty Images

Mick's mum Shirley was listening to the whole thing and then attacked Katie before calling the police.

Katy pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to ten years imprisonment and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

What is Simone Lahbib doing now?

Simone is 57-years-old and was born in Stirling and trained in Drama at Edinburgh’s Queen Margaret University.

Her on screen debut was in 1985 when she was cast in The Girl in the Picture, a film set in Glasgow directed by Cary Parker.

As well as starring in theatre shows, Simone has had roles in Taggart, Dangerfield, London Bridge and the leading role in Bad Girls, in which she played Helen Stewart.

Simone Lahbib is married to Raffaello Degruttola. Picture: Instagram

Other credits include The Young Person's Guide to Becoming a Rock Star, Family, Fallen and more recently the new series of Shetland.

Is Simone Lahbib married?

Simone Lahbib is married to fellow actor Raffaello Degruttola after meeting him on the set of the drama Thief Takers.

They tied the knot on 10 May 2003 in her hometown of Stirling, Scotland and in October 2005, she gave birth to their daughter, Skye Lucia Degruttola.

Skye is also an actress known for starring in Beauty and the Beast and Grantchester.