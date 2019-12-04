EastEnders spoilers: Louise Mitchell set for dramatic exit as actress Tilly Keeper quits soap

4 December 2019, 13:11 | Updated: 4 December 2019, 13:13

Louise Mitchell will be leaving Albert Square
Louise Mitchell will be leaving Albert Square. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

After four years on the soap, actress Tilly Keeper has confirmed she’ll be leaving.

Louise Mitchell has had a very dramatic few months on EastEnders, after falling pregnant with boyfriend Keanu Taylor’s baby.

But now the expectant mum is set to leave Albert Square in dramatic fashion with actress Tilly Keeper confirming she’s quit the soap.

Speaking to The Sun Online about her character’s exit, Tilly said: "I have loved playing Louise Mitchell over these past few years, and I feel honoured to have been part of such an iconic show.

"Working with our incredible cast and crew has been a joy and I shall miss my EastEnders family greatly."

Tilly has played Louise since 2016 and was the fourth actress to take on the role.

Read More: EastEnders to pay sweet tribute to Barbara Windsor’s character by naming soap’s new arrival after her

Executive producer Jon Sen added: "Tilly has been an incredible asset to the EastEnders cast and a wonderful company member. Her portrayal of Louise Mitchell over the past years has been a joy to watch.

"We wish her well in all her future endeavours."

The news comes ahead of explosive lead up to Christmas, which will see Louise devastated by the news that her boyfriend Keanu (Danny Walters) is also the father of step-mum Sharon Mitchell’s baby.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Sharon and Louise Mitchell 'will BOTH give birth over Christmas' as Keanu affair is finally revealed

With things set to unravel in the next few weeks, soap bosses have promised the Mitchell family will never be the same when the secret affair is exposed.

Keanu actor Danny, who is also saying goodbye to the BBC soap after two-and-a-half years, recently teased something huge is in the pipeline.

"The whole Sheanu story has been bubbling for a long, long time,” he told Digital Spy, adding: “It's about to get much more serious, much more darker and much more interesting – to watch, to perform and to be a part of.

"It's going to be a fantastic Christmas. It's explosive, big emotions, big stunts – like good, classic Christmas EastEnders style."

Meanwhile this week, viewers will see Louise go into early labour at home alone.

In a sweet nod to EastEnders legend Barbara Windsor, the latest addition to the Square will be named Peggy after her great grandmother.

