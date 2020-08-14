When is EastEnders coming back? Return date finally revealed

EastEnders' return date has been revealed. Picture: BBC

When will EastEnders return and what is the start date? Here’s what we know…

EastEnders has been off air for 12 weeks now after the coronavirus pandemic forced filming to stop.

While production got back up and running last month, the soap didn’t have enough episodes to keep it going.

Instead, old classic episodes have been airing, as well as spin off show ‘Secrets From The Square’ with Stacey Dooley.

But now BBC bosses have finally revealed when the soap will be back on our screens for new episodes.

Stacey Fowler is back in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

When is EastEnders back on?

The BBC has announced EastEnders will return from Monday 7th September.

A post on EastEnders' official Facebook page teased: "Like the rest of the UK the residents of Walford have been adjusting to a new way of life since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the nation but after nearly 3 months away, the drama from Albert Square will be returning to BBC One.

"However with things returning to normal for the residents of Walford, that can only mean one thing – drama is set to follow."

The new episodes will be just 20-minutes long instead of half an hour, and will air four times a week.

There’s set to be plenty of drama when the residents get back to Albert Square, including the return of Stacey Fowler (played by Lacey Turner).

Actress Lacey has been on maternity leave following the birth of her first child, but details about her imminent comeback are being kept under wraps for the time-being.

But things are set to get awkward when she comes face-to-face with estranged husband Martin Fowler, who has been getting close to Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).

In an episode of EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, Martin actor James Bye recently teased: "We've seen Martin and Ruby starting to get a little bit close, so that just continues, the relationship grows..

"They lockdown together and, by the sounds of it, they get on. That's all I'm saying. Things happen."

