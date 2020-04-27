Where is Whitney Dean in EastEnders and what happened to her?

Whitney Dean has gone missing from Walford. Picture: BBC

Will Whitney Dean die and is actress Shona McGarty leaving EastEnders?

Things are set to get very dramatic on EastEnders after Whitney Dean's disappearance, with her family mistakenly believing that she has fled Walford.

In episodes due to air next week, Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) becomes worried when he can’t find Whitney (Shona McGarty) anywhere, and wrongly assumes she decided to run away.

However, the fan favourite hasn’t left on her own accord at all, but has been kidnapped by Leo's mum Michaela (Fiona Allen).

Where is Whitney on EastEnders and what happened to her?

Viewers watched last week as Michaela held a knife to Whitney’s neck, threatening that she’d kill her if she made a sound.

Whitney Dean has been kidnapped on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Michaela wants revenge over her son Leo's (Tom Wells) death, after Whitney stabbed him the villain in self-defence when he came at her with a knife during their final showdown.

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa says she'll return to Eastenders 'in the next five years'

And now she’s determined to make Whitney pay for what she has done by kidnapping her.

Adding more confusion to Whitney’s disappearance, she had been thinking about fleeing Walford shortly before she was attacked.

However, after hearing the news that Michaela had been arrested for her dodgy activity on social media, Whitney changed her mind and threw away the goodbye letters she had written.

In upcoming episodes, Gray continues to worry about Whitney’s absence, while Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) comes across the letters she penned when she was planning to leave.

Will Whitney Dean die on EastEnders and what has actress Shona McGarty said?

The future is not looking good for Whitney, with Michaela clearly unpredictable.

But there is no suggestion that Shona McGarty will be leaving EastEnders any time soon.

Soap boss Jon Sen hinted Whitney’s ordeal with Leo will be part of a two-year storyline.

He told Metro.co.uk last year: “This story becomes a chapter in a much longer arc that we have planned going forward.

“Without saying too much, this is just one more chapter in her story, but overtime — over the next 18 months — she learns from everything that you’re going to see, and going on into Christmas, and the 35th next year.”

Read Now: When will Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale run out of episodes?