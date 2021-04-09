Who plays Zack Hudson in EastEnders?

James Farrar plays Zack Hudson EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Who is Zak in EastEnders and what do we know about James Farrar?

Zack Hudson recently made his EastEnders debut following the death of Sharon Watts’ biological dad Gavin Sullivan.

The newcomer has been described as "An unpredictable troublemaker who lives life in the fast lane.

"A lone wolf, Zack had a difficult childhood that has left him determined to never rely on anyone or become too attached."

But who is Zack and who plays him? Here’s what we know...

Who is Zack in EastEnders?

Zack is actually Gavin Sullivan’s son, which makes him Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) brother.

James Farrar plays Zack Hudson EastEnders. Picture: BBC

And more details have been revealed about Zack’s tragic childhood, after he told Sharon that their dad used to hit him.

The pair then bonded after Sharon opened up about the death of her son Denny.

Who plays Zack Hudson in EastEnders?

TV fans will recognise James from Hollyoaks, where he starred as Liam Gilmore from 2012 to 2013.

He has also had roles in Call The Midwife, Silent Witness and the soon-to-be released Blank Shores.

Speaking before his debut, actor James revealed: "I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders.

"As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long running show, with such iconic characters.

"Zack certainly has a very complicated past and there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore."

James has also had a successful modelling career, and is represented by SELECT Model Management.

He has previously been part of campaigns with brands Jimmy Choo and Dolce and Gabbana.

Looking at his social media pages, he has even shot campaigns opposite Kate Moss and Barbara Palvin.

When it comes to his personal life, James is happily loved up with his writer wife, Ali Roff Farrer, and the pair have been together for 12 years.

