EastEnders fans think they know who Stacey Slater is married to

EastEnders fans are convinced they've worked out who Stacey Slater married while in prison.

EastEnders fans were shocked on Monday when Stacey Slater turned up in Walford with a huge bombshell.

After being released from prison, Stacey (Lacey Turner) made her way back to The Square to see her family.

Mum Jean (Gillian Wright) planned a surprise party in Walford East, as cousin Kat (Jessie Wallace) and daughter Lily (Lilia Turner) gathered to see her.

Stacey Slater returned to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

But as soon as she arrived, Stacey was keen to speak to her ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye), admitting she had something to get off her chest.

While Martin convinced himself Stacey wanted him back, she soon cut him off, saying she needed his help to tell the kids something.

“What is it?” asked Martin, before Stacey said: “I got married again!”

So, just who is Stacey married to?

Who did Stacey marry in EastEnders?

While we don’t know what Stacey has married in EastEnders, viewers are convinced they’ve worked out her new partner.

Lacey Turner is back after her maternity leave. Picture: BBC

Earlier this month, it was announced that Stacey’s prison cellmate Eve would join her in Walford when she got back.

Fans think the pair will arrive as a couple, with one writing on Twitter: "Stacey and Eve married? Hmmm?! #Eastenders"

A second said: "Oh Stacey is married again… i bet it is to that woman!"

Another added: "Stacey got married AGAIN!? What to Eve?"

A fourth wrote: “I think it could be her cellmate Eve who comes into the show on Friday.”

While a fifth said: “Well that was a twist we never saw coming on @bbceastenders stacey has got married again… could newcomer Eve have anything to do with this???”

Meanwhile, actress Lacey, 33, left the soap in 2019 to give birth to her first child, before returning in 2020 with baby number two on the way.

Her character made a brief return to find husband Martin had married her enemy Ruby Allen (Louise Lytton).

She then ended up in prison after Ruby framed her for a crime.

This storyline allowed Lacey and her husband Matthew Kay to take some time away as they welcomed their second child and first son in February, calling him Trilby Fox Kay.