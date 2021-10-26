EastEnders fans think they know who Stacey Slater is married to

26 October 2021, 08:31

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

EastEnders fans are convinced they've worked out who Stacey Slater married while in prison.

EastEnders fans were shocked on Monday when Stacey Slater turned up in Walford with a huge bombshell.

After being released from prison, Stacey (Lacey Turner) made her way back to The Square to see her family.

Mum Jean (Gillian Wright) planned a surprise party in Walford East, as cousin Kat (Jessie Wallace) and daughter Lily (Lilia Turner) gathered to see her.

Stacey Slater returned to EastEnders
Stacey Slater returned to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

But as soon as she arrived, Stacey was keen to speak to her ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye), admitting she had something to get off her chest.

While Martin convinced himself Stacey wanted him back, she soon cut him off, saying she needed his help to tell the kids something.

“What is it?” asked Martin, before Stacey said: “I got married again!”

So, just who is Stacey married to?

Who did Stacey marry in EastEnders?

While we don’t know what Stacey has married in EastEnders, viewers are convinced they’ve worked out her new partner.

Lacey Turner is back after her maternity leave
Lacey Turner is back after her maternity leave. Picture: BBC

Earlier this month, it was announced that Stacey’s prison cellmate Eve would join her in Walford when she got back.

Fans think the pair will arrive as a couple, with one writing on Twitter: "Stacey and Eve married? Hmmm?! #Eastenders"

A second said: "Oh Stacey is married again… i bet it is to that woman!"

Another added: "Stacey got married AGAIN!? What to Eve?"

A fourth wrote: “I think it could be her cellmate Eve who comes into the show on Friday.”

While a fifth said: “Well that was a twist we never saw coming on @bbceastenders stacey has got married again… could newcomer Eve have anything to do with this???”

Meanwhile, actress Lacey, 33, left the soap in 2019 to give birth to her first child, before returning in 2020 with baby number two on the way.

Her character made a brief return to find husband Martin had married her enemy Ruby Allen (Louise Lytton).

She then ended up in prison after Ruby framed her for a crime.

This storyline allowed Lacey and her husband Matthew Kay to take some time away as they welcomed their second child and first son in February, calling him Trilby Fox Kay.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Adam Munroe is played by Charlie Wernham

EastEnders fans recognise new character Aaron Monroe

Cindy Beale left EastEnders back in 2015

EastEnders fans convinced Cindy Beale is returning to Walford after major clues
Emmerdale, Corrie and EastEnders will air a crossover story

Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders to join up in first ever soap crossover story
Vincent Hubbard was supposedly killed

EastEnders fans think they've worked out Vincent Hubbard return twist
Seb's dad in Coronation Street used to be on EastEnders

Coronation Street fans recognise Seb's dad as ex-EastEnders star Stephen Lord

Trending on Heart

Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza has urged the government to facilitate longer school days

Parents divided over plans for schools to stay open until 5pm to help kids catch up

Lifestyle

Their home was targeted by an 'experienced gang'

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800,000 burlgary'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral jumper and mini skirt

Celebrities

Tipping Point's Ben Shepherd was left shocked by one contestant

Tipping Point contestant’s incredible wrong answer leaves Ben Shephard in hysterics
Holly Willoughby was left terrified when a spider fell in her hair

Holly Willoughby screams as Phillip Schofield finds a spider in her hair live on This Morning

This Morning

The Long Call is airing on ITV this autumn

Is The Long Call based on a true story?

Anita Dobson is starring in The Long Call

Who is Anita Dobson? The star's age, marriage to Brian May and EastEnders character revealed

Celebrities

The Long Call was filmed in North Devon

Where was The Long Call filmed? Locations in Bristol and North Devon revealed
The Long Call focusses on the Church of the Brethren

ITV’s The Long Call: What is the Church of the Brethren?

The Long Call is airing this autumn

The Long Call episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?
What would you do if you were faced with this on your flight?

Outrage as plane passenger drapes long hair down the back of seat

Lifestyle

Ben Aldridge is in the new drama The Long Call

Ben Aldridge's age, career and partner revealed

The Selling Sunset cast earn huge commissions from the houses they sell

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

Is Toy Story your favourite family film?

Toy Story voted the most loved family film of all time

Lifestyle

See the full cast for The Long Call

The Long Call cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?