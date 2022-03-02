Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

2 March 2022, 16:57

Has EastEnders been cancelled and when is it next on? Here's what we know about the BBC soap schedule...

BBC viewers have been left confused this week, as their daily EastEnders episode has been replaced.

The soap usually airs every Wednesday at 7:30pm, the drama from Walford is nowhere to be seen.

So why is EastEnders not on tonight and when will it be back? Find out everything…

EastEnders viewers will have to wait until tomorrow to see the Gray drama unfold. Picture: BBC

Why has EastEnders been cancelled?

Tonight’s EastEnders episode has been cancelled to make way for an FA Cup football match instead.

The BBC is showing Luton Town vs Chelsea at 7.15pm, while ITV is broadcasting Liverpool vs Norwich City from 7.30pm.

When will EastEnders be back?

EastEnders will return to our screens on Thursday (March 3) at a slightly earlier time of 7:40pm with a 20 minute episode.

So that soap fans don’t miss out, there will also be two half hour episodes airing back-to-back from 8pm on Friday (March 4).

EastEnders is facing a scheduling change next week. Picture: BBC

From next week, EastEnders will then start airing at a totally new time.

The soap will ditch their Friday slot and will broadcast episodes from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.

While Emmerdale also changing times to 7:30pm, this means the two soaps will be going head to head in viewer ratings.

BBC's Doctors is also included in the schedule change, and will be aired from Monday to Thursday on BBC 2 at 7pm

Announcing the shake up, Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, BBC Studios said: "We’re delighted that, from 7th March, there will be new regular time slots for EastEnders on BBC One, and Doctors on BBC Two.

"Both shows have a loyal following; and this new simplified schedule means it’s even easier for viewers to get their fix, as well as being able to watch whenever and wherever they choose on iPlayer.

"A 7pm time slot gives a whole new audience chance to enjoy the drama in Letherbridge; while EastEnders‘ new 7.30pm slot begins with a hugely exciting week, as killer Gray Atkins is finally exposed…"

