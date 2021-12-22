Will there be a season three of Emily in Paris? Here's what the cast have said...

22 December 2021, 16:16

Will Emily in Paris return for season three? Here's what we know...
Will Emily in Paris return for season three? Here's what we know... Picture: Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Will there be another season of Netflix's Emily in Paris? What the cast have said about the possibility for more episodes...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Season two of Emily in Paris *finally* dropped on Netflix this week, and we are très excité about the return of our favourite show.

The Netflix series, which was first released in 2020, tells the story of a 20-something American woman named Emily (played by Lily Collins), who moves from Chicago to Paris to work at a marketing firm - despite not speaking any French.

Season one explored Emily's attempts to win over her new colleagues, as well as her love triangle with her hunky neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

If you've already binged all 10 episodes in one sitting (no judgment here...), we're guessing you're clamouring for news of season three.

Here's what we know...

All episodes of Emily in Paris are streaming on Netflix now
All episodes of Emily in Paris are streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a series three of Emily in Paris?

Netflix haven't yet confirmed if there is another season on the way, but the streaming service usually waits until a show has been live before making an announcement.

When Heart caught up with the cast ahead of the show's launch, they expressed their hopes that the show will return.

Lucien Laviscount, who plays newcomer Alfie, told Heart: "I’m a big fan of the show to begin with so I’m hoping there’s season three."

He added: "I guess that’s for the bigwigs to decide as and when. If i’m in it, or whatever, I'd just love to see season three."

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily's boss Sylvie, said that they were 'all hoping' more episodes will be on the way, adding: "we all hope we get to tell that story even longer and get to extend our characters."

The cast have expressed their hope the show will return for season three
The cast have expressed their hope the show will return for season three. Picture: Netflix

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, told Heart that he believes Paris itself has a huge amount to offer for many future seasons.

He said: "I was really sure it would be Emily in Rome or Emily in Madrid at some point, but Darren [Star, the show's creator] keeps telling me there is no end to what you can explore and live in Paris.

"I’m so amazed because I’ve been living in the city for 15 years, and every season I'm discovering so many amazing places that i didn't know were right here and was passing every day. So I’m starting to believe that she could be here for a while."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Masked Singer returns on New Year's Day

The first Masked Singer UK clues as 12 new mystery celebs get into costume
Chrishell and Jason have announced their split

Chrishell Stause confirms she split from Jason Oppenheim because he doesn't want kids

Celebrities

Lucas has returned for season two of the Netflix show

Who plays Gabriel in Emily in Paris?

Get to know Emily in Paris newcomer Lucien

Who plays Alfie in Emily in Paris? Get to know Lucien Laviscount

Celebrities

Emily in Paris is back for season two

How many episodes of Emily in Paris season two are there?

Trending on Heart

This is how you can spot the Ursid Meteor Shower this week

Here's how you can watch the Ursid Meteor Shower tonight

Lifestyle

12 books you have to read in 2022, if you haven't already

12 books you have to read in 2022, if you haven't already

Shopping

Oti Mabuse is joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel

Oti Mabuse confirmed as new Dancing On Ice judge

The Girl Before is made up of four episodes

How many episodes are there of The Girl Before?

The Girl Before was filmed across Bristol and London

Where is The Girl Before filmed and is the house real?

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

Emma Watson was left crying after reuniting with her Harry Potter co-stars

Emma Watson in tears as she reunites with Rupert Grint in Harry Potter reunion trailer
Stacey Solomon has shared some candid pictures to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares touching message as she shares breastfeeding photo with Rose

Celebrities

Mark Fowler was played by Todd Carty

What happened to Mark Fowler in EastEnders?

These are our top picks of the best dark lipsticks to see you into 2022

Best dark lipsticks: How to nail the returning trend in 2022

Shopping

A seamstress has asked whether she's being unreasonable

Bride furious after friend refuses to make her £2,400 wedding dress for free

Lifestyle

Here's when The Apprentice is back on BBC One

When does The Apprentice 2022 start?

Here's what we know about the possibility for a white Christmas in 2021... (stock images)

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Lifestyle

The Radfords spend over £7k on presents each Christmas

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals £7,000 Christmas including 300 presents for kids
The full cast list of The Girl Before on BBC

The Girl Before cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?