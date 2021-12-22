Will there be a season three of Emily in Paris? Here's what the cast have said...

Will Emily in Paris return for season three? Here's what we know... Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Will there be another season of Netflix's Emily in Paris? What the cast have said about the possibility for more episodes...

Season two of Emily in Paris *finally* dropped on Netflix this week, and we are très excité about the return of our favourite show.

The Netflix series, which was first released in 2020, tells the story of a 20-something American woman named Emily (played by Lily Collins), who moves from Chicago to Paris to work at a marketing firm - despite not speaking any French.

Season one explored Emily's attempts to win over her new colleagues, as well as her love triangle with her hunky neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

If you've already binged all 10 episodes in one sitting (no judgment here...), we're guessing you're clamouring for news of season three.

Here's what we know...

All episodes of Emily in Paris are streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a series three of Emily in Paris?

Netflix haven't yet confirmed if there is another season on the way, but the streaming service usually waits until a show has been live before making an announcement.

When Heart caught up with the cast ahead of the show's launch, they expressed their hopes that the show will return.

Lucien Laviscount, who plays newcomer Alfie, told Heart: "I’m a big fan of the show to begin with so I’m hoping there’s season three."

He added: "I guess that’s for the bigwigs to decide as and when. If i’m in it, or whatever, I'd just love to see season three."

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily's boss Sylvie, said that they were 'all hoping' more episodes will be on the way, adding: "we all hope we get to tell that story even longer and get to extend our characters."

The cast have expressed their hope the show will return for season three. Picture: Netflix

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, told Heart that he believes Paris itself has a huge amount to offer for many future seasons.

He said: "I was really sure it would be Emily in Rome or Emily in Madrid at some point, but Darren [Star, the show's creator] keeps telling me there is no end to what you can explore and live in Paris.

"I’m so amazed because I’ve been living in the city for 15 years, and every season I'm discovering so many amazing places that i didn't know were right here and was passing every day. So I’m starting to believe that she could be here for a while."