How old is Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale and who plays her?

Emmerdale's Liv Flaherty is played by actress Isobel Steele. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale and what is her age? Here's what we know about Isobel Steele...

Emmerdale’s Liv Flaherty - played by Isobel Steele - made her debut on the soap all the way back in February 2016.

She is the daughter of Gordon Livesy (Gary Mavers) and Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell), and the half-brother of Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller).

But who plays Liv Flaherty and how old is she? Here’s what we know about the Emmerdale star…

How old is Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale?

Liv Flaherty is 19-years-old in the soap and was born in February 2002, but actress Isobel Steele is 20.

The character has been part of some huge storylines since she joined the show, including the sexual abuse of Aaron by their father, and a blackmail plot with ex-boyfriend Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein).

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

She is also the first major character on a soap that is asexual, after explaining her sexuality back in 2019.

Liv told Jacob Gallagher at the time: “Sometimes I feel like I should just give it a try. But then I think ‘no’ because it’s not me is it?

“And I don’t think it’s just because I’ve not met the right person, or I’ve not blossomed into a woman yet. I just don’t want to.”

Asexuality is the lack of sexual attraction to others, or lack of interest in or desire for sexual activity.

Actress Isobel Steele has since said she hopes to educate the public and help those who can relate.

Speaking at an Emmerdale press event, she said: “I’ve had a lot of people say to me how important it is that this is represented on screen for them.

“Not even for people who are asexual, just for people who don’t know and don’t know whether to label themselves or what to do, it’s nice to have someone who’s in an A or B category.”

She added: “I enjoyed doing something that had never been done before. I think it is the first time there’s been a soap asexuality storyline, I don’t think it’s been done before, which is important.”

Who plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale?

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele who is from Salford in Manchester and attended Phillips High School in Manchester.

The young actress won Best Young Actor at the British Soap Awards in 2018.

Before her role in Emmerdale, she had small roles in adverts for companies such as Park Foods, Iceland, Harveys Furniture and Bernard Matthews.

Away from acting, Isobel is a keen singer and songwriter and has even released her own music.

Over on Instagram, the star can be found singing and having fun with her friends.