Emmerdale spoilers: Jamie Tate has a secret family and they’re about to arrive in the Dales

Jamie Tate's secret is finally revealed. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Jamie's secret wife Andrea and his daughter Millie are set to arrive next week - and Kim isn't happy about it.

Emmerdale viewers have been glued to their seats ever since Jamie Tate returned to the ITV soap along with a huge secret.

Jamie’s mum Kim Tate (Claire King) was desperate for her son back in The Dales, so hatched a plan to get him employed at the village vets.

But after making his comeback, Alexander Lincoln's character has recently been caught rejecting calls from an unknown number.

Twitter soon exploded with theories about who could be trying so hard to get hold of Jamie, with many fans convinced Joe Tate could make a dramatic return after Kim ordered him to be killed off last year.

So, what’s the big mystery? Well, now it’s been revealed that Jamie actually has a secret family made up of wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) and their daughter Millie.

Unsurprisingly, Kim isn't very happy about the unexpected arrivals...

The drama starts when Kim goes out riding, only to be almost knocked off her horse by a speeding car.

Furious Kim then storms up to the car, where she find the driver is Jamie's secret wife who also has his daughter in tow.

Following their awkward first meet, Andrea is irritated to learn her husband has been living at Home Farm firmly under the thumb of his mum.

The drama continues when Jamie tries his hardest to keep Andrea around, and even tries to get her a job in the village - much to the annoyance of Kim.

Viewers have already seen how far Kim will go to get her own way, so we can expect plenty more drama from these two fiery women in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, fans predicted that Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) could return to The Dales.

Will Joe Tate return? Picture: ITV

Following Joe’s shady behaviour, one viewer predicted: “Bet you that’s Joe ringing Jamie,” while another asked: “Is Jamie really in cahoots with Joe?”

A third added: “I also wonder if it's Joe who's calling Jamie and maybe they're working together in some way to bring down Kim because no one might think they would be working together.”