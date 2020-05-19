Who did Kirin kill in Emmerdale? And is he returning to the soap?

19 May 2020, 12:09

Kirin left Emmerdale four years ago
Kirin left Emmerdale four years ago. Picture: ITV

Who did Kirin kill in Emmerdale? And why did he leave the village? Here's what we know...

Kirin Kotecha hasn’t been seen on our screens for four years after he was forced to flee Emmerdale.

But with fans of the soap speculating that Kirin (last played by Adam Fielding) could be making a return, what happened to him and who did the character kill? Here’s what we know…

Who did Kirin kill in Emmerdale?

Kirin killed Tess Harris (Nicola Stephenson) back in 2016.

After a night of binge drinking, he was involved in the hit and run and ended up fleeing the village to South America.

Kirin killed Tess Harris back in 2016.
Kirin killed Tess Harris back in 2016. Picture: ITV

What happened to Kirin in Emmerdale?

Kirin arrived in the village back in 2014 when his dad Rakesh Kotecha (Pasha Bocarie) invited him to stay with him and his wife-to-be Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade).

Read More: Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale? And what happened to his character Adam Barton?

Despite being just 17-years-old, he quickly started a relationship with 28-year-old Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

The pair ended up having baby Johnny together, but Vanessa was originally adamant that Adam Barton was the father after the pair had a one night stand around the time she fell pregnant.

Vanessa had a DNA test done and Kirin's dad Rakesh - who was disapproving of their age gap - switched the results to try and keep Kirin away from her.

After he was told he wasn't the father, Kirin dumped Vanessa as he didn't believe he could be with her and father another man's child.

But the truth came out a year later, with Kirin finding out his dad had switched the DNA results.

Kirin found it difficult to adapt to parenthood and turned to drink. After a heavy night, this is how he killed Tess Harris in a hit and run.

He left the country for South America and hasn’t been heard from for four years.

Is Kirin returning to Emmerdale?

Some Emmerdale fans are convinced that Kirin could be making a return amidst Vanessa’s heartbreaking bowel cancer storyline.

Vanessa is currently facing the horrendous decision of choosing who will look after her son if she dies.

Charity then turns up on Kirin’s ex step-mum Priya’s doorstep and asks if she knows where he or his dad Rakesh are.

While Priya denies knowing where they are, could Charity track Kirin down and convince him to come back to look after his son?

Now Read: EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale given green light to return to filming

More Emmerdale News

Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale are allowed to start filming again

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale given green light to return to filming
When will EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale run out of episodes?

When will Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale run out of episodes?
Katherine Dow Blyton plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale

Who plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale? And what do we know about actress Katherine Dow Blyton?
What do we know about new Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale?

Who plays Vinny’s dad Paul? New Emmerdale actor Reece Dinsdale joins soap as Mandy Dingle’s ex
Jay Benedict has died from coronavirus complications

Former Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict dies after suffering complications following coronavirus battle

Trending on Heart

This is how the divorce process has changed in lockdown

Can I still get a divorce during lockdown and how does it work?

News

White Lines is a new Netflix murder mystery

Is Netflix murder mystery White Lines a true story?

The note has gone viral on Twitter

Neighbour's angry note tells mum not to let child out to play as it disturbs her dogs

Lifestyle

Try these cocktail recipes and see whisky and bourbon in a whole new light

Easy and delicious whisky and bourbon cocktail recipes to make at home

Food & Health

The Imagineering Story will take you behind the scenes of the Disney corporation

Disney fans are obsessed with this magical documentary that goes behind the scenes of Disneyland parks
EasyJet have been hacked by cyber attackers

EasyJet admit to huge cyber-attack in which nine million customers were hacked

News