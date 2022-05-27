Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle actor devastated as he says emotional goodbye to co-star

27 May 2022, 12:06

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock said a sad farewell to Duncan Wood
Emmerdale's Mark Charnock said a sad farewell to Duncan Wood. Picture: ITV

Mark Charnock has said a sad farewell to his ITV co-star Duncan Wood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marlon Dingle actor Mark Charnock has said an emotional goodbye to Duncan Wood. 

The Emmerdale star took to Twitter after ITV News’ Calendar presenter Duncan Wood announced he was leaving the programme. 

After more than 20 years on the show, Duncan announced: “It’s a wrap! Tough decision but one I’ve thought long and hard about. 

Marlon Dingle actor Mark Charnock has said goodbye to his co-star
Marlon Dingle actor Mark Charnock has said goodbye to his co-star. Picture: ITV

“Thank you ITV for 32 rollercoaster years of live telly and to the amazing team ITV Calendar I shall miss you greatly!”

Mark was quick to reply, writing: “Oh Duncan!!! You’re a legend. I’m sad to hear this, but I’m very glad to have known you all these years and I’ll miss bumping into you round the building.

“You’ve always been so kind and supportive as well as being outstanding at your job. Good luck in everything, fella x.”

Duncan then replied: “Thanks so much Mark, it’s great to have worked alongside you and the Emmerdale gang, the best in the business. Hopefully catch up soon x.”

This comes after Mark also paid a tribute to fellow Emmerdale star Elizabeth Boag, who played his character's nurse, Gail Hancock. 

After it was revealed Elizabeth was leaving the soap, she wrote on Twitter: "Bye Gail! Thank you Mark Charnock, Zoe Henry, all the cast, crew and casting team Emmerdale. Loved every minute!"

Mark replied: "You were wonderful in the part, Liz! Just superb xx."

Fans were also quick to comment, with one writing: "Isn’t the local doctors needing a nurse after theirs went to prison? Let’s have Gail as a regular!"

Someone else said: "Make Liz a regular as Gail. Fantastic acting. The continuity of character and the attention to detail surpasses most TV and film."

