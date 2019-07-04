Emmerdale spoilers: Fans think they've uncovered mystery behind chilling bones discovery

4 July 2019, 12:59 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 13:01

Have Emmerdale fans uncovered the truth?
Have Emmerdale fans uncovered the truth? Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Police discovered bones had been buried at the school in last night's episode.

Emmerdale turned very dark last night as Jessie Dingle received a disturbing call out of the blue.

The Hotten High headteacher was given the news that bones belonging to a newborn baby were found in the school grounds.

As word then spreads around the village in the coming days, police piece together a profile of a 16-year-old mother called Jenny Finn who looks very similar to one character we already know.

While one resident will be forced to reveal their darkest secrets, fans are convinced they already know who ‘Jenny’ might be, with many predicting it’s Lydia Hart (Karen Blick).

“OMG JENNY IS LYDIA,” said on fan on Twitter.

Another wrote: “more and more convinced it’s Lydia. #emmerdale”

Read More: The end of RobRon? Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley QUITS Robert Sugden role after five years

While a third pondered: “Wonder if the buried baby was Lydia's? #Emmerdale”

So, why are fans so convinced Lydia could be hiding something? Well, when it was revealed bones had been found, she made a point of asking if it had been identified.

And while ITV viewers don’t know much about Lydia’s past, she has previously opened up to fiancé Sam Dingle (James Hooten) about suffering from multiple miscarriages.

Producer Kate Brooks also teased a “major new storyline” for Lydia later this year, so it looks like she could be involved in some way or another.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale characters Andrea Tate and Dawn Taylor also cropped up on Twitter, as another fan said: “Calling it. Andrea is Jenny Finn. #Emmerdale”

With a second writing: “Anyone else think Jenny Finn is going to turn out to be Dawn?”

Priya Sharma continues to struggle with her eating disorder
Priya Sharma continues to struggle with her eating disorder. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere on the ITV soap, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) was left furious last night when he heard that Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) had warned Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) off going on a date with him.

But after he furiously confronted her, he begins to realise that Moira could be harbouring her own feelings for him.

In tonight’s double offering of the programme, viewers will see Priya Kotecha continue to struggle with her eating disorder as Andrea Tate grows more worried.

Emmerdale continues on Thursday 4th July at 7pm on ITV.

