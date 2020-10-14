Where is Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale?

Kerry Wyatt has left Emmerdale for a while. Picture: ITV

Why is Kerry not in Emmerdale and where has actress Laura Norton gone? Here's what we know...

There are some very dramatic storylines over on Emmerdale at the moment.

Jamie Tate could be finally set to be exposed for the hit and run, while Paul is set to viciously turn on his son Vinny.

But as viewers watch the drama unfold on ITV, many have been wondering where character Kerry Wyatt got to after she was last seen back in April.

So where is Kerry on Emmerdale and why is actress Laura Norton not on the soap anymore?

Where is Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale?

Kerry Wyatt (played by Laura Norton) was last seen in Emmerdale keeping an eye on Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).

Amelia’s father Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) had to be rushed to hospital in April to receive treatment following a terrifying allergic reaction.

Kerry Wyatt was last seen in Emmerdale back in April. Picture: ITV

In the aftermath of the accident, Kerry stepped in to help Amelia, but she hasn’t been seen for weeks.

After she suddenly disappeared, Amelia remarked to Bob: “I just wish Kerry was here.”

“She’ll be dead proud of you doing all this, there are loads of people around here that’ll help out,” Bob replied.

When he questioned Kerry’s disappearance, Amelia replied: “All I know is one of her old mates had called, reckoned they couldn’t make good money so she packed her bags, seen us right for cash and took off like she couldn’t wait to get away.”

Away from the Dales, actress Laura Norton recently announced she is expecting her first baby with former co-star Mark Jordon.

She found out she was expecting just four days before she was supposed to be returning to Emmerdale following lockdown easing.

And with pregnant women classed as 'vulnerable' to coronavirus, she has chosen to stay away from the set to keep herself safe.

Laura and Mark met when Mark joined the cast as Daz Spencer in 2014, with the pair announcing their engagement last year.

Revealing their baby news to OK! Magazine, Laura said: “I had tears in my eyes, we're over the moon. It's something I've always hoped would happen.”

Mark added: "In my heart I knew before looking at the test. We both looked at the result and there was so much joy, but for a weird moment we were both deadly silent.”

