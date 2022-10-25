Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who is next to die as Cain Dingle discovers Chas affair

Emmerdale spoilers: ITV has revealed that two characters will have a Halloween showdown next week.

There has been so much drama on Emmerdale over the past few days, it’s hard to keep up.

Following a dramatic storm in the village, viewers watched as two of their favourite characters tragically passed away as part of the soap’s 50th anniversary.

Poor Harriet Finch was the first to go after she got trapped under a quad bike, while Liv Flaherty was then crushed by a caravan.

But Emmerdale viewers think they know who is next to meet their grisly end after bosses teased a showdown between Cain Dingle and Al Chapman.

Chas and Al will have a Halloween showdown on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Cain, played by Jeff Hordley, is set to finally find out about Al’s affair with Chas Dingle after uncovering a string of messages between the pair.

Furious at his discovery, Cain then uses the phone to set a trap to catch Al out.

But things take a dark turn when Cain turns up armed with a shotgun, and he holds his love rival at gunpoint.

Things then escalate quickly and they get into a violent fight before they both reach out for the nearby shotgun.

Viewers hear a shotgun go off but it’s not clear who has been shot and if anyone has survived the altercation.

Cain turns up with a shotgun in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

After watching the trailer, some fans are convinced Cain will be the one to die, with one writing: “I have bad feeling this whole showdown with Cain Al isn’t going to end well I have a bad feeling that It won’t be Al that gets shot."

"I’ll be so upset if anything bad happens with cain,” said someone else, while a third person added: “If Cain dies I’m done! He’s the reason I watch," as a fourth wrote: "I reckon the gun will go off & shoot someone else bye x."

But others think Al will be the one killed in the fight, as another fan wrote: “Al will die after affair exposed, soon rather than later."

"Al dies. That's my theory,” said someone else, while a third added: “Al will be the first to go."