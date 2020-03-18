First Dates star Fred Sirieix announces engagement on Instagram

18 March 2020, 14:42 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 14:57

First Dates star Fred is engaged
First Dates star Fred is engaged. Picture: Instagram

The French First Dates restaurant has got engaged to his girlfriend.

Fred Sirieix has announced that he is engaged to his partner he affectionately calls 'Fruitcake' on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, the First Dates star, 48, shared a photo of the pair of them together with the caption: "#fruitcake said yes" alongside an engagement ring emoji.

View this post on Instagram

#fruitcake🍫❤️ said yes 💍

A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix) on

Many people rushed to the comments to share their congratulations, including Fred's First Dates co-stars and a host of celebrities.

Read more: This Morning viewers in hysterics as Phillip Schofield 'swears' during Spin To Win

Cici Coleman - a waitress at the restaurant - wrote: "Awww Fred!!!!! So so happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️."

And Laura Tott - also a waitress - added: "Yes Fred! Congratulations. Super happy for you both! Can’t wait for the wedding

Greg Rutherford wrote: "Congratulations mate! You guys are amazing. Well done x".

Pete Wicks and Kay Burley also offered their congratulations.

Read more: German Big Brother contestants told about Coronavirus pandemic on live TV

Fred tends to be private about his love-life, but he recently opened up about his now-fiancé to Fabulous magazine.

Fred tends to be quiet about his private life
Fred tends to be quiet about his private life. Picture: Instagram

He said: "Occasionally, I’ll go for a little wine and some tapas after work with my partner, who I like to call 'fruitcake'.

"It’s nice to have a relaxing conversation and chill out when you’ve had a long day. If I do get the chance to be in the kitchen, I love making fresh pasta. I find rolling it out very therapeutic and I get flour everywhere; it’s great fun.

"In the evenings I like nothing more than sitting down with a beer and watching something on Netflix."

