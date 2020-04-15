First Dates waitress Laura Tott reveals coronavirus struggle after working as a paramedic

Laura Tott from Channel 4's First Dates has spoken out about her coronavirus diagnosis after becoming an NHS paramedic.

First Dates waitress Laura Tott has revealed the symptoms she has been struggling with after contracting coronavirus.

The TV star became a registered paramedic in April 2019 after studying while working on the Channel 4 dating show.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, Laura said she 'kinda knew' she was ill, but was shocked when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Writing alongside the photo of herself, she explained: “Today’s been a weird one, kinda knew I had contracted it but actually hearing the word ‘positive’ threw me a little.

“I know I’ve been quieter on social media recently but I’ve felt like absolute rubbish. Never had any form of flu before so I’m not handling it well 😂 Never slept so much!”

Laura went on to thank her followers for following government rules and staying indoors during the pandemic, as she continued: “Just wanna say that I am ok, just feels like a really bad cold. So I’m one of the lucky ones.”

The star finally added: “Stay safe and well everyone! Netflix recommendations welcome, it’s gonna be a long week for me!”

Following up her message, Laura gave her followers a break-down of how the illness developed in her.

After saying she was “really lucky” to only experience mild symptoms, she revealed it started with aches and pains in her legs and back, before she lost her sense of taste and smell completely.

By day three, Laura started to “feel really sick” and describes feeling like her “head was under water” with fever and chills.

Fans were quick to comment on Laura’s social media messages, with one writing: “Sorry to hear you are ill Laura. Rest up.”

“Rest up, you’ve done the country so proud ❤️,” said another, while a third added: “From one NHS worker to another thank you for your work and get better soon 😍 🌈”

This comes after Manchester-born Laura revealed she had trained as a paramedic in April last year.

Taking to Twitter at the time, she said: "I DID IT! I'm a registered paramedic. Tonight marks my first shift as a paramedic.

"Wanted to do this for as long as I can remember. Never been so excited/nervous."

She later added: "And yes of course I’ll still be doing First Dates."

I DID IT! I’m a registered paramedic. Tonight marks my first shift as a paramedic. Wanted to do this for as long as I can remember. Never been so excited/nervous 🚑 And yes of course I’ll still be doing First Dates 💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/2u2q9hzZz1 — Laura Nicole Tott (@laura_tott) April 17, 2019

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital if you have these symptoms. Stay at home.

Find out more from the NHS website.

