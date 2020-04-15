Exclusive

Strictly Come Dancing couples 'won't be forced to self-isolate together' in order to train for show

Strictly won't be asking contestants to self-isolate with their partners. Picture: BBC

A show insider has denied claims that Strictly Come Dancing will made celebs isolate with their partners for the new series.

A TV insider has claimed that Strictly Come Dancing contestants will not be forced to isolate with their professional dance partners for this years show, despite reports.

Read more: Charles Ingram's lawyer hints we'll change our mind about millionaire 'cheat' after final Quiz episode

Speaking exclusively to Heart Online, a source dismissed these claims, saying: "It is not true that Strictly contestants will be asked to isolate with their partners this year.

"There's no way the BBC would ask people to self-isolate with people outside their households and break government advice. Not only would it put the professionals and dancers at risk, it would set a bad example to fans who are sticking to guidelines to protect each other and the NHS.

Many TV shows are facing an uncertain future amid coronavirus. Picture: BBC

"Furthermore, it wouldn't be fair on people's partners if they were asked to leave and live with someone else."

Read more: Tom Hardy reveals he's returning to CBeebies Bedtime for a whole week

The insider's words come after a report that producers are considering putting contestants in isolation with their partners so that the show can go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly is due to air in September. Picture: BBC

A source told The Sun: "Strictly is so up in the air at the moment — but it is too important to the Beeb for plans not to be put in place.

"The stars would be put into isolation with their pro partners over a week before the start of the series to avoid any risks of illness."

NOW READ:

Jacqueline Jossa showcases incredible singing voice as she performs Disney classics