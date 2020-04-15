Jacqueline Jossa showcases incredible singing voice as she performs Disney classics

Jacqueline is currently isolating at home with husband Dan Osborne and their two daughters.

Jacqueline Jossa has wowed fans with her incredible singing voice, after she posted a clip of her singing to her Instagram page.

The former Eastenders star, 27, revealed that she was on a 'Disney rampage' out of boredom during lockdown, and filmed herself singing Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid on her Instagram stories.

Jacqueline sang Disney songs for her followers. Picture: Instagram

She also joked: "Ella has a dramatic mother."

Jacqueline is self-isolating at home with her husband Dan Osborne and their two kids Ella, five, and Mia, 22 months.

She recently posted a video urging her fans to stay inside, and hit out at those who opted to go out sunbathing in public during the lockdown.

Jacqueline is currently self-isolating with her kids. Picture: Instagram

In the clip, Jacqueline said: "Just stay indoors. Just because it's hot outside, if you haven't got a garden it's one of them things, tough!

"Maybe do your one day exercise and take a walk or something, just stay indoors.

"Otherwise, we're going to be doing this for f*****g ages. I read somewhere someone was having a house party, oh my God.

"There should be stricter rules for people that are that f*****g stupid to have house parties when we are in the state that we're in.

"Have people just forgot that we're going through all of this?

"You can't go around your mates house, you can't have big family groups, you can't have barbecues with 20 people, just stay in your own homes with the people yourself-isolating with."

