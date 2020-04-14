Viewers stunned as Charlotte Church calls Mark Labbett for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire lifeline

Charlotte Church called Mark Labbett as part of her 'Phone A Friend' lifeline - but it didn't quite go to plan.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returned to our screens over the Easter Weekend, with host Jeremy Clarkson giving a number of famous faces the chance to win £1 million for charity.

One of the celebs in the hot seat was Charlotte Church, who had probably the best Phone-a-Friend candidate of all time up her sleeve - The Chase star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett.

Mark Labbett is known for being one of the Chasers. Picture: ITV

When Charlotte said she'd like to call her friend Mark, Jeremy Clarkson said: "This isn’t Mark from The Chase? That’s quite clever!"

Read more: Where is Charles Ingram now and what happened to him after Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 'coughing' scandal?

Clarifying how she knows Mark, Charlotte said: "My mum used to own a pub in Cardiff called the Robin Hood and he used to come down to the quiz nights there.

Charlotte Church was one of the celebrity contestants. Picture: ITV

"He then became friendly with my family. I used to pop into the pub on a Thursday every now and again in my early-to-mid-twenties, and joined in the quiz with him a number of times.

"When I got asked to do the show, I knew exactly who my phone a friend would be!"

Read more: The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

Mark Labbett wasn't sure of the answer to the £32,000 question. Picture: ITV

Mark is known for his extraordinary general knowledge and intelligence, but struggled on the tricky question Charlotte read out to him.

The question was: “Which of these publications was discontinued in print in 2019?, and the options were as follows: A) Argos catalogue B) The Independent C) Yellow Pages or D) Beano.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returned this weekend. Picture: ITV

However, when Charlotte asked the question, Mark said that he was sure it wasn't The Independent as it went out of print in 2017, but added that he didn't know the answer.

He did say that he thought it might be the Yellow Pages, which turned out to be the right answer, and won Charlotte £32,000 for her chosen charities.

NOW READ:

The Chase star Mark Labbett shows off dramatic weight loss following marriage fallout