Pandora releases new Disney charms – including Mulan, Lilo & Stitch and Finding Nemo

Pandora has launched a new collection of Disney charms. Picture: Instagram / Pandora

The jewellery company has added another batch of popular characters to its Disney x Pandora Favourites collection.

Pandora has released a brand new range of Disney charms featuring popular animated characters from films including Mulan, Lilo & Stitch and Finding Nemo.

Adding to its popular Disney x Pandora Favourites series, the jewellery brand has brought to life another string of childhood stories with the sweet, sterling silver designs.

Teasing the contemporary creations to fans online, the Danish retailer wrote next to a snap of the Mulan bracelet: "Join Disney's Mulan and Mushu on an adventure of bravery and self-discovery."

Featuring the warrior herself along with an inscription that says ‘be strong and be yourself’, the bangle showcases two of the new charms available to snap up on the site.

The blue Mulan design, which costs £60, is described as: "Half princess, half warrior, this sterling silver charm shows Disney Mulan's two distinctive sides - the way that society sees her and the way she sees herself.

"The double dangle design serves as a reminder to always believe in yourself and follow your own path, regardless of what everyone else says."

While the Mushu charm, which costs £45, is outlined as: "Hand-finished in sterling silver, the Mushu charm features the dragon in 3D wrapped around a deep red, glossy and transparent enamel."

Just days after the coveted drop, Pandora released another set of cute characters for Disney fans.

Next to a video of an eight piece collection, labelled 'Disney Favourites', the brand wrote: "Introducing Disney Favourites – a series of character charms from the stories close to your heart.

"Designed in collaboration with Disney’s in-house toy designers, they’re a must for any Disney fan!"

This adorable new collection features characters from The Aristocats, 101 Dalmatians, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Lilo & Stitch, Alice in Wonderland, and Finding Nemo.