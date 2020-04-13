Love Island's Dr Alex tapes topless photo of himself to PPE to 'make patients smile'

Love Island's Alex George cheered patients up with a topless TV shot. Picture: Twitter / Alex George

The A&E doctor stuck his steamy ITV2 promo shot on the front of his medical scrubs to cheer COVID-19 sufferers up.

Love Island's Alex George taped a topless photo of himself to his PPE uniform in a sweet attempt to make his patients smile.

The reality star, 29, who is currently working as an A&E doctor at Lewisham Hospital, stuck his steamy ITV2 promo shot on the front of his medical scrubs to cheer people up as he battled coronavirus on the front line.

The good-natured NHS worker, who won the nation's hearts during the 2018 series of the dating show, took to social media to share his mood-boosting idea with his 1.4million followers.

Next to a snap of himself dressed head-to-toe in protective kit, he wrote: "So many patients are afraid especially with the PPE we wear and so I thought I would try and make them laugh or smile, even for a second. First patient 'I am actually not sure what’s scarier'. Latest video showing you the resuscitation department as well as what happens to patients in intensive care, is now live on my YouTube."

So many patients are afraid especially with the PPE we wear and so I thought I would try and make them laugh or smile, even for a second. First patient “I am actually not sure what’s scarier” 😂😂😂 Latest video showing you the resuscitation department 👊🏼 https://t.co/MLFt2h5efQ pic.twitter.com/WiG2vGqgkf — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) April 12, 2020

Dr Alex, who is documenting hospital life with videos and photos online, was praised by fans who thought the throwback photo was a "brilliant" way to bring some joy to a traumatic situation.

"Thank you and must say this photo will heal many ladies in no time," joked one Instagram follower.

Another gushed: "You cheer me up in a dark time x such a joy to follow x just a good kind person."

"Brilliant love it & the response. Keep up the fantastic work," added a third.

While a fourth raved: "I love this! Thank you for everything you and your incredible friends and colleagues are doing, you are all heroes and so inspirational for all generations."

POSITIVE VIBES ONLY 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/N5NfoeDuLJ — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) April 8, 2020

Alex's fellow Love Island stars also heaped praise on the doctor, thanking him for everything he is doing to help fight the deadly disease.

Jack Fowler enthused: "Very proud of you bro," while Laura Anderson cheekily wrote: "Stud."

Winter Islander Demi Jones commented: "Love this so much Alex", after Tyla Carr branded the medic a "legend".

2019 winner Amber Gill also congratulated him, saying: "You are such a hero Alex. Well done!"

Can our hospitals cope? New video at the frontline live on my YouTube https://t.co/tBqkSWfK03 👈 pic.twitter.com/o5897PUOYH — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) April 6, 2020

The Welsh medical professional recently confessed that one of the toughest parts of fighting COVID-19 is keeping family members away from their sick relatives.

Alex, who revealed he had witnessed several coronavirus-related deaths during recent shifts, also admitted he was missing his girlfriend Amelia as it had been "three weeks and counting" since he had seen the brunette model.

"I wonder when I will see you next AB. BUT there is a bigger picture right now and I have a job to do. Hopefully not too much longer," he wrote on Instagram next to a stunning photo of the couple.