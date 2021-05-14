When is the Friends reunion release date?

The Friends reunion will be released later this month. Picture: Instagram/HBO Max

Friends reunion release date: when will the TV special be released in the UK?

In new that singlehandedly made our entire year, it was announced yesterday that the Friends reunion special would be released very soon.

The cast took to their Instagram pages last night to share the happy news, with Jennifer Aniston exclaiming: "Could we BE any more excited?! 😝❤️".

The long-awaited reunion was announced on February 2020, but filming for the special was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's your need-to-know on when it'll be released - and how you can watch it.

When is the Friends reunion?

The US release date for the Friends reunion is May 27.

The episode will be released on HBO Max, which isn't available in the UK - and we don't yet have confirmation on whether or not the UK date will be the same.

Back in March, David Schwimmer revealed that the special would be filmed in April, saying in a radio interview: "It’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month I’m heading out to LA.

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

Friends aired between 1994 and 2004. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Aniston previously teased that the show would be 'more exciting' because of the fact it was pushed back, telling Variety: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it. [But] it’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."

How can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK?

We don't yet know what platform the reunion will be available on in the UK, but watch this space...

