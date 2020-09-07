GMB's Dr Hilary explains 'concerning' rise in coronavirus cases amid fear of ‘second wave’

Dr Hilary Jones has explained why the UK has seen such a huge jump in coronavirus cases.

Dr Hilary Jones has explained the possible reasons behind the huge rise in coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The UK recorded 2,988 new COVID cases on Sunday, which is the highest daily total since May 23, when there were 2,959 cases recorded.

Despite this jump, there were only two new deaths, which brings the total death toll to 41,551.

Speaking about the reasons behind this on Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid there is a 'number of possible explanations' for it.

Dr Hilary appeared on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

He said: "Firstly, we're seeing more cases of it in younger people - people aged 14 to 44.

"Younger people have stronger immune systems and are better able to cope.

"There's another theory with social distancing, people are getting a lower viral load, so there's less exposure to the virus but still exposure and that is allowing their immune systems to deal with it better."

The TV doctor then went on to suggest another ‘interesting’ reason, which is to do with a change in testing.

Dr Hilary said: "With the more widespread use of laboratories carrying out PCR testing, there's no precise standardisation of the test.

"The test involves amplification of viral particles and samples and the more you have to cycle that amplification process, the more chance you have of picking up tiny fragments of the virus, which means the person tests positive but isn't actually infectious to other people.

"That could explain the low death rate at the moment. However, there's certainly no room for complaints here and Matt Hancock, the health secretary, is right to be concerned because there could be a time lag between the cases we're seeing now and a higher death rate going onto the future."

He added: "That's what no one wants."

This comes after Matt Hancock said he was ‘concerned’ about the rise in cases which is thought to be highest among young people.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “It’s so important that everybody does their bit and follows the social distancing because it doesn’t matter how old you are, how affected you might be by this disease, you can pass the disease on to others.

“So don’t pass the disease on to your grandparents if you’re a young person, everybody needs to follow the social distancing.”

