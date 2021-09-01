GMB viewers divided as guest says over 40s should be banned from nightclubs

Singer Tallia Storm has said over-40s should be banned from clubbing.

Tallia Storm has sparked a debate on Good Morning Britain after she claimed over 40s should no longer be allowed into nightclubs.

The 22-year-old singer and reality star appeared on GMB after Michael Gove was caught dancing in a suit in a nightclub in Aberdeen.

Speaking to hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Sean Fletcher, Tallia said that she doesn’t want to see her dad or even her grandad in a nightclub.

Tallia Storm divided opinion on GMB after saying over 40s should be banned from clubs. Picture: ITV

She said: "I love that, the thought of seeing everybody live their best lives I’m here for it.

“But I’m 22-years-old, I’m only just coming into my prime. I do not want to walk into the club and see my dad, see my dad’s friends, or even my granddad cutting some shapes.

"And I'm just not sure what we have in common. You know, do they like Tion Wayne? Do they like Central Cee? I'm not sure if they'd even be able to relate to, you know, Top Hits UK right now.

"So I think [I'm] all up for cutting some shapes but I think the £5 entry fee, the £2 shots, they can be left to us youngsters and you guys have many more options to head to."

Should over 40s be banned from nightclubs? Picture: Getty Images

Tallia later suggested there should be a ‘separate place’ for the older crowd to dance.

The star added: "Speaking from my own experience, the 50 year olds and 60 year olds, they're not there to dance.

"From my own experience, it's kind of cringey, it's kind of creepy, they're judging, they're staring at me and I just want to have some fun."

But DJ and broadcaster Tony Blackburn said this idea is ‘ridiculous’ and argued that many DJs in Ibiza are actually over the age of 40.

"Do you stop them performing? It's ridiculous,” he said, continuing: “With all due respect, someone of 22-years-old, you've only got 18 years left so you better get on with it."

And GMB viewers were shocked by the debate, with one writing on Twitter: "Regardless of age if people want to go to a club and dance they can it's nobody business.”

Someone else wrote: "I'm 26 and I've never had an issue seeing older people in a club. They're there to have fun so am I. Just let it happen."

While a third person added: “I get where she is coming from with the music side but in a way we will all get to 40 and still want to have fun.

"I’m sure when I’m in my 40s I be wanting to dance the night away and have a drink. There is nothing wrong with older people enjoying themselves. Normalise it.”