Piers Morgan shares brutal text Holly Willoughby sent after he suggested they host GMB together

Piers Morgan suggested he teams up with Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby sent Piers Morgan a savage text after he said they should form a duo and front Good Morning Britain.

Earlier this year, Piers Morgan left his spot fronting Good Morning Britain following an argument over Meghan Markle.

But now the 56-year-old has revealed what happened when he posed the idea of re-joining the morning news show with pal Holly Willoughby.

Writing for the Mail, Piers said he reached out to Holly, 40, when a magazine cover suggested the pair should join up.

Piers Morgan and Holly Willoughby are good friends. Picture: Alamy

He wrote: ‘“Holly & Piers – CAN THEY SAVE GMB?”

“I wouldn’t hold your breath for this particular TV dream team,’ Piers added, before explaining how he reached out to Holly.

“‘I want the biggest dressing room’, I texted Ms Willoughby.”

To which Holly replied: “You can have it. I won’t be there.”

While the stars have never worked together, they are good friends and Holly is said to have given Piers advice after he lost his hosting spot on GMB.

Meanwhile, Holly is currently taking a break from This Morning to spend more time with her family over the summer holidays.

She is currently fronting the second series of BBC game show Take Off alongside Bradley Walsh.

The presenters have teamed up for the new BBC game show, which sees members of the public competing to win holidays around the world.

Things didn’t exactly go to plan this week, when Brad, 61, got his leg stuck in a stool.

Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh are hosting Take Off together. Picture: BBC

Holly said: "Oh my god, you're stuck!" before adding: "Hold on, stand still," before trying to help him.

Despite the mishap, it looks like fans are already hooked, as one person wrote on Twitter: "Omg loved @hollywills and @BradleyWalsh on #takeoff Exactly what Saturday night is all about!

"Loved guessing the islands on the baggage belt! Might be because I got them all right!!!"

Someone else said: "I never get to watch Saturday night Tv but I really enjoyed #TakeOff on BBC1 . Nice light Saturday evening entertainment."