Piers Morgan shares brutal text Holly Willoughby sent after he suggested they host GMB together

2 August 2021, 07:15

Piers Morgan suggested he teams up with Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan suggested he teams up with Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby sent Piers Morgan a savage text after he said they should form a duo and front Good Morning Britain.

Earlier this year, Piers Morgan left his spot fronting Good Morning Britain following an argument over Meghan Markle.

But now the 56-year-old has revealed what happened when he posed the idea of re-joining the morning news show with pal Holly Willoughby.

Writing for the Mail, Piers said he reached out to Holly, 40, when a magazine cover suggested the pair should join up.

Piers Morgan and Holly Willoughby are good friends
Piers Morgan and Holly Willoughby are good friends. Picture: Alamy

He wrote: ‘“Holly & Piers – CAN THEY SAVE GMB?”

“I wouldn’t hold your breath for this particular TV dream team,’ Piers added, before explaining how he reached out to Holly.

“‘I want the biggest dressing room’, I texted Ms Willoughby.”

To which Holly replied: “You can have it. I won’t be there.”

While the stars have never worked together, they are good friends and Holly is said to have given Piers advice after he lost his hosting spot on GMB.

Meanwhile, Holly is currently taking a break from This Morning to spend more time with her family over the summer holidays.

She is currently fronting the second series of BBC game show Take Off alongside Bradley Walsh.

The presenters have teamed up for the new BBC game show, which sees members of the public competing to win holidays around the world.

Things didn’t exactly go to plan this week, when Brad, 61, got his leg stuck in a stool.

Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh are hosting Take Off together
Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh are hosting Take Off together. Picture: BBC

Holly said: "Oh my god, you're stuck!" before adding: "Hold on, stand still," before trying to help him.

Despite the mishap, it looks like fans are already hooked, as one person wrote on Twitter: "Omg loved @hollywills and @BradleyWalsh on #takeoff Exactly what Saturday night is all about!

"Loved guessing the islands on the baggage belt! Might be because I got them all right!!!"

Someone else said: "I never get to watch Saturday night Tv but I really enjoyed #TakeOff on BBC1 . Nice light Saturday evening entertainment."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity is set to return to Wales this year

I'm A Celebrity set to return to Wales as 2021 series is forced to relocate
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt is married to actress Joanne Mitchell

Inside Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt's marriage to actress Joanne Mitchell
Toby Alexander Smith has gone Instagram official with Amy Walsh

EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith shares first photo with Emmerdale star Amy Walsh after secret romance
The Malone's have shared some sad family news about their dog

Gogglebox's Malone family heartbroken as beloved dog Izzey dies

Gogglebox

How long is Love Island on for tonight?

What time does Love Island finish tonight?

Trending on Heart

Ant McPartlin is marrying Anne Marie Corbett next week

Inside Ant McPartlin’s lavish wedding to Anne-Marie - including £5k honeymoon suite

Celebrities

Here's what has caught our eye this month...

August Lust List: Picnic and BBQ foods, unusual spirits for fun cocktails and lashings of fake tan

Lifestyle

17 more countries could be added to the green travel list

Full list of 17 countries which could be added to England's ‘green list’ this week

News

The best picnic baskets and garden dinner sets for summer 2021

Outdoor dining: The best picnic baskets and garden dinner sets for summer 2021

Shopping

These are the best summer lilos and inflatables to take with you to the pool

Best summer lilos and inflatables to take with you to the pool

Shopping