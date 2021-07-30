When did Love Island 2021 start?

Here's when Love Island 2021 started... Picture: ITV

When was the first episode of Love Island and how long has it been on so far?

The Love Island drama is in full swing, with Casa Amor well and truly shaking things up.

SERIOUSLY BOYS, what were you thinking?!

But while we can’t remember a time before we were sitting down every night at 9pm with a cup of tea, some viewers have been left wondering when the series actually started.

The first episode of Love Island was June 28. Picture: ITV

So, when did Love Island 2021 begin and how long has it been on for? Here’s what we know…

When did Love Island 2021 start?

The new series of Love Island started on Monday, June 28 when the original boys and girls entered the villa for the first time.

Since then, it has been airing on ITV2 every evening at 9pm, other than on Saturdays.

The show usually lasts around eight weeks, which would lead us to Monday 23 August.

Following the pandemic, last year’s summer show was cancelled as travel was banned in the UK.

The last time we watched the series before that was the first ever winter version in January 2020.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were the last king and queen of the villa, scooping the £50k prize and going on to cement their romance by moving in together.

Previous winners haven’t quite been so lucky, with 2019 champions Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea splitting just a couple of weeks after leaving the villa.

Love Island's first bombshell was Chloe. Picture: ITV

Before that, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won the top prize, but went on to call it quits a year after touching back down in England.

The same goes for 2017’s Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, while 2016’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are actually still going strong.

We’ll have to wait and see if any of this year’s contestants can go the distance and make things work on the outside world.