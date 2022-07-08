Who are Celebrity Gogglebox's Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney?

8 July 2022, 09:28

How are Tia and Lawrence from Celebrity Gogglebox famous? Everything you need to know about the stars...

Celebrity Gogglebox is back with a brand new series, and there are also some brand new stars.

Yep, Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Lawrence Chaney and Tia Kofi have joined the cast to rate this week’s TV.

Kicking off their debut on the Channel 4 show, Lawrence was an instant hit with viewers when they belted out a school they learnt in school called 'You canny shove your granny' while Tia Kofi watched on in amazement.

But who are Lawrence and Tia? Here’s what we know…

Tia Kofi is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox
Tia Kofi is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

Who is Tia Kofi?

Tia Kofi is the stage name of Lawrence Bolton and is from Clapham, South London.

She is one of the Season 2 contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and her name is a play on "tea or coffee?".

After lip synching three times, Tia Kofi ended up placing seventh overall.

Tia, as Lawrence, appeared in the 2004 fantasy film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.[6]

In February 2022, Tia Kofi also embarked on RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Official Tour alongside the entire cast of series 2, in association with World of Wonder and promoter Voss Events.

Lawrence Chaney is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox
Lawrence Chaney is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

Who is Lawrence Chaney?

Lawrence Chaney is a 25-year-old Scottish drag queen.

They are best known for winning the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Lawrence Chaney’s real name is Lawrence Maidment and they live within the Gorbals area of Glasgow, Scotland.

Opening up about their identity, Lawrence said: "I still don’t know if I am male, female, or somewhere in between.

"I think the best way to describe my gender is fluid, but this isn’t finite. I see myself as ever evolving and always discovering more about myself.”

