Good Morning Britain viewers left divided as landlady announces ban on children in pub

4 September 2020, 11:11

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lucy Draper has made her pub, The Compass Inn, predominately an adults-only establishment to avoid misbehaving children ruining diners experiences.

Landlady Lucy Draper appeared on Friday's Good Morning Britain to talk about her controversial decision to ban children from her pub.

The Compass Inn in Southampton is now predominately an adult-only establishment, with under 12-year-olds being banned from the pub every day except Sundays between 12PM and 2:30PM.

Speaking on the ITV morning show, Lucy defended her decision, and said that a lot of the locals have supported her decision.

Responding to some criticism, Lucy denied that she was "tarnishing all children with the same brush", explaining: "We've had in the past very nice children and families coming in, but how can you tell when people walk through the door what their children are going to behave like? I have no idea."

READ MORE: Face mask fines in the UK raised to £3,200 by Government

Lucy the landlady said that locals have supported her decision to ban children from the pub
Lucy the landlady said that locals have supported her decision to ban children from the pub. Picture: ITV

The landlady said the only people who have taken issue with the pub's new rules are parents that have children who are gluten intolerant, as The Compass Inn serves 100% gluten free meals.

However, she argued: "That's down to the parents that didn't discipline their children in the first place."

Lucy explained how they received some backlash on Tripadvisor and Google in the past for having notices up in the pub that told people to keep their children quiet and well behaved, otherwise they will be asked to leave.

The Compass Inn will now only accept children under 12 on Sundays for two and a half hours
The Compass Inn will now only accept children under 12 on Sundays for two and a half hours. Picture: Google Maps

With opinions divided over the landlady's decision, Lucy is still confident she will not lose any customers, saying on Good Morning Britain: "There's an awful amount of people out there that do want to go to the pub where they are not disturbed by children."

During the interview, people took to Twitter to share their opinions on the children-ban.

One person commented: "You must be very grumpy to ban all kids from your pub", while another added: "This landlady should be boycotted and only miserable old goats should go to her pub! Drunk adults cause more grief in pubs."

Lucy said she doesn't think the changes will stop customers visiting the pub
Lucy said she doesn't think the changes will stop customers visiting the pub. Picture: ITV

However, there are many people who love the idea of an adult-only pub.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Fully support the pub landlady in the New Forest, nothing more annoying than undisciplined kids running around whilst their parents get sloshed!"

Another shared: "I think it’s a good idea. People have the option to visit a pub where there are no children now."

READ NOW: Are Harvester and Toby Carvery still doing Eat Out To Help Out in September?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes tells Denise Welch to 'calm down' as she unleashes furious rant over coronavirus scaremongering

Eamonn Holmes tells Denise Welch to 'calm down' as she unleashes furious rant over coronavirus 'scaremongering'

This Morning

Amy Childs has been linked to a string of good looking men over the years...

Amy Childs relationship history: TOWIE star’s ex-boyfriends revealed

Celebrities

Amy Childs has two children - but one is kept out of the public eye

TOWIE star Amy Childs' age, net worth and children revealed

Celebrities

Daisy May Cooper has given birth to her first child

Celebrity Gogglebox's Daisy May Cooper updates fans after 'traumatic birth' of baby boy
Declan Donnelly opened up about his terrifying I'm A Celeb spider bite ordeal

Declan Donnelly's secret 2am medical dash after I'm A Celeb spider bite

Trending on Heart

The mum has come up with a special idea to keep her daughter happy at school

Mum shares 'kisses' jumper hack to help ease daughter back into school

Lifestyle

Nadia Sawalha thinks British kids are tested 'too much'

Nadia Sawalha believes 'outdated' GCSEs should be 'scrapped' as they make kids depressed

Lifestyle

The RSPCA has warned plastic face masks can harm wildlife

RSPCA warn public to cut face masks before disposing of them to save wildlife

Lifestyle

A woman has fumed at her friend for announcing her pregnancy

Woman furious after friend ‘ruins her baby shower’ with pregnancy announcement

Lifestyle

Rebecca Adlington is pregnant with her second child

Rebecca Adlington pregnant after living with ex and new partner during lockdown

Celebrities