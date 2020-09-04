Good Morning Britain viewers left divided as landlady announces ban on children in pub

By Alice Dear

Lucy Draper has made her pub, The Compass Inn, predominately an adults-only establishment to avoid misbehaving children ruining diners experiences.

Landlady Lucy Draper appeared on Friday's Good Morning Britain to talk about her controversial decision to ban children from her pub.

The Compass Inn in Southampton is now predominately an adult-only establishment, with under 12-year-olds being banned from the pub every day except Sundays between 12PM and 2:30PM.

Speaking on the ITV morning show, Lucy defended her decision, and said that a lot of the locals have supported her decision.

Responding to some criticism, Lucy denied that she was "tarnishing all children with the same brush", explaining: "We've had in the past very nice children and families coming in, but how can you tell when people walk through the door what their children are going to behave like? I have no idea."

Lucy the landlady said that locals have supported her decision to ban children from the pub. Picture: ITV

The landlady said the only people who have taken issue with the pub's new rules are parents that have children who are gluten intolerant, as The Compass Inn serves 100% gluten free meals.

However, she argued: "That's down to the parents that didn't discipline their children in the first place."

Lucy explained how they received some backlash on Tripadvisor and Google in the past for having notices up in the pub that told people to keep their children quiet and well behaved, otherwise they will be asked to leave.

The Compass Inn will now only accept children under 12 on Sundays for two and a half hours. Picture: Google Maps

With opinions divided over the landlady's decision, Lucy is still confident she will not lose any customers, saying on Good Morning Britain: "There's an awful amount of people out there that do want to go to the pub where they are not disturbed by children."

During the interview, people took to Twitter to share their opinions on the children-ban.

One person commented: "You must be very grumpy to ban all kids from your pub", while another added: "This landlady should be boycotted and only miserable old goats should go to her pub! Drunk adults cause more grief in pubs."

Lucy said she doesn't think the changes will stop customers visiting the pub. Picture: ITV

However, there are many people who love the idea of an adult-only pub.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Fully support the pub landlady in the New Forest, nothing more annoying than undisciplined kids running around whilst their parents get sloshed!"

Another shared: "I think it’s a good idea. People have the option to visit a pub where there are no children now."

