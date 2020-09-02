Are Harvester and Toby Carvery still doing Eat Out To Help Out in September?

Are Toby Carvery and Harvester still offering Eat Out To Help Out schemes? Picture: PA

With many restaurants extending Eat Out To Help Out to September, here's your need-to-know on Toby Carvery and Harvester.

The Eat Out To Help Out scheme saw participating restaurants able to offer diners 50 per cent off their bill (up to £10 a head) and claim the money back from the government.

It was introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help the restaurant business recover from lockdown, and ran between Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the month of August.

Despite calls for the scheme to be extended, it has now come to an end - but many restaurants have decided to keep the offer going.

Here's what we know about two popular chains - Toby Carvery and Harvester.

Toby Carvery has extended its Eat Out To Help Out scheme. Picture: PA

Are Harvester and Toby Carvery extending Eat Out To Help Out?

Fans of popular chains Toby Carvery and Harvester, which are both owned by Mitchell and Butlers, will be delighted to know that it extended the scheme for two weeks from the start of September.

Customers of these restaurants will be able to claim half priced meals between Mondays and Wednesdays until September 9.

Harvester are also still offering diners 50 per cent off. Picture: PA

The usual rules of Eat Out To Help Out will still apply, meaning that the discount will only work on food and non-alcoholic drinks, and will not be applied to takeaway orders.

The 'up to £10 a head' rule won't apply in the restaurant, but diners can only claim money off main meals.

An unlimited carvery meal at Toby Carvery will cost £3.65, instead of its usual £7.30.

What other chains have extended the Eat Out To Help Out scheme?

A number of chain restaurants - including Bill's, Tesco Cafe, and The Lebanese Bakery - have chosen to extend the offer.

See the full list of restaurants keeping up the scheme here.

